Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota
I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
businessobserverfl.com
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Longboat Observer
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street
For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
Venice pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian gets surprise from ‘Chewy Claus’
A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday "Letters to Chewy Claus" campaign.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda-based Fat Point Brewing expands to Sarasota
Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center. The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. The new brewpub will be located along Cattlemen Road in the West District at University Town Center. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare and everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
Enchant returns for third year at Tropicana Field with massive Christmas maze and millions of lights
New to this year’s event is a national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.
iheart.com
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
Longboat Observer
Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian
While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
Mysuncoast.com
Holiday food giveaways set this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
