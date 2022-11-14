ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sarasotamagazine.com

Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota

I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu

It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel

A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction

Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda-based Fat Point Brewing expands to Sarasota

Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center. The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. The new brewpub will be located along Cattlemen Road in the West District at University Town Center. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare and everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right

Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian

While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holiday food giveaways set this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
SARASOTA, FL

