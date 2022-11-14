Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how

Black Friday deals at Amazon have already gotten pretty crazy — but prices don't get much lower than this.

Amazon is offering a special deal for Prime Members this Black Friday. You can grab an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 at Amazon via coupon code "PRIMEANNIV". (Enter the coupon during checkout). The deal is valid through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). However, you must have either received an email from Amazon about the promotion or seen display adverts on Amazon.com after logging into your account.

This is a promotion you can only take advantage of if you've received info about it directly from Amazon. So, remember to check your inbox for an email about it or check the adverts on the Amazon website home page before you head to checkout. (That said, we didn't receive the promo and we're still able to use the coupon. So your mileage may vary).

Despite being a few years old, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is still one of the best smart speakers we've tested. Don't be fooled by its small size — this smart speaker delivers excellent audio with full bass, and sound profiles can even be tweaked to your preference.

This is an Alexa device, so you'll also be able to use the Echo Dot to make calls, set timers, listen to the news and control your other smart devices. All in all, this device is an incredible deal at just $1.

If you're not a Prime Member or aren't eligible for this promotion, you can still get the 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $17 right now. It's more than 50% off so it's far from a bad deal.