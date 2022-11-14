ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ104_0jALWOHB00

Black Friday deals at Amazon have already gotten pretty crazy — but prices don't get much lower than this.

Amazon is offering a special deal for Prime Members this Black Friday. You can grab an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 at Amazon via coupon code "PRIMEANNIV". (Enter the coupon during checkout). The deal is valid through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). However, you must have either received an email from Amazon about the promotion or seen display adverts on Amazon.com after logging into your account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueNq6_0jALWOHB00

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $39 $1 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers. Amazon Prime members who have received this promotion through email or advertising on Amazon's website get a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $1 with code "PRIMEANNIV". This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year. View Deal

This is a promotion you can only take advantage of if you've received info about it directly from Amazon. So, remember to check your inbox for an email about it or check the adverts on the Amazon website home page before you head to checkout. (That said, we didn't receive the promo and we're still able to use the coupon. So your mileage may vary).

Despite being a few years old, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is still one of the best smart speakers we've tested. Don't be fooled by its small size — this smart speaker delivers excellent audio with full bass, and sound profiles can even be tweaked to your preference.

This is an Alexa device, so you'll also be able to use the Echo Dot to make calls, set timers, listen to the news and control your other smart devices. All in all, this device is an incredible deal at just $1.

If you're not a Prime Member or aren't eligible for this promotion, you can still get the 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $17 right now. It's more than 50% off so it's far from a bad deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
TechRadar

Here's the iPhone I'd buy over Black Friday

Here’s the hard truth: it’s not the best time to buy an iPhone. Apple is having supply issues. Orders are delayed. That doesn’t mean you can’t save money on a Black Friday iPhone deal, it just means that deal is going to be harder to find, or it might come with strings attached.
SPY

Walmart’s Insale Early Black Friday Sale Keeps Getting Better (Updated)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is finally here and you know what that means! The holiday shopping season is upon us. And savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 25, the best Black Friday deals are already live and available to shop. That’s right — the best Walmart Black Friday deals of 2022 are already happening. Seriously, as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, Walmart has jumped the gun and released some truly insane early...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Digital Trends

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
CNET

Early Black Friday Shopping on Amazon? Use These 9 Prime Benefits

Black Friday is still two weeks away, but deals are already heating up on Amazon. And if you've got a Prime membership, you'll want to take advantage of all the perks included with your subscription. We're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
CNET

Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
AOL Corp

Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart has once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy