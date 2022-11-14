Read full article on original website
Man arraigned on murder charge in grandfather’s fire death
FLINT, MI – A 31-year-old man accused of killing his grandfather in a Genesee Township fire last week has formally been arraigned on a murder charge. Derek Richard Keyes, of Davison Township, appeared by video before Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford Tuesday, Nov. 15, for arraignment on one felony count of open murder.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff says an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden’s police chief, Scott Sutter said Bobby...
Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Morning Sun
Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized
A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
Chicago-area man pleads to ramming cop SUV after showing up at Saginaw County parochial school
SAGINAW, MI — A Chicago-area man who drove to a parochial school in rural Saginaw County then rammed a police vehicle when officers responded has accepted a plea deal. Petra S. Tsimberov, 24, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and one count of malicious destruction of police or fire department property. The former is a two-year felony, while the latter is a four-year felony.
Man accused of threatening Shiawassee County officials found incompetent to stand trial
CORUNNA, MI – A Macomb County man accused of threatening current and former public officials in Shiawassee County has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to online court records. Judge Ward L. Clarkson of Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 15, ruled that 56-year-old George Hamas,...
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
MLive
