ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 3

Mike guest
2d ago

a 77 year old being evicted with winter coming on.... and you want to do a psychologist evaluation? tell me. when was the last time you slept outdoors in Bay City Michigan in december. january? february? march? november? april?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail

An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff says an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden’s police chief, Scott Sutter said Bobby...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized

A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Chicago-area man pleads to ramming cop SUV after showing up at Saginaw County parochial school

SAGINAW, MI — A Chicago-area man who drove to a parochial school in rural Saginaw County then rammed a police vehicle when officers responded has accepted a plea deal. Petra S. Tsimberov, 24, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and one count of malicious destruction of police or fire department property. The former is a two-year felony, while the latter is a four-year felony.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy