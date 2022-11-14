ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, but winter-like forecast ahead!. Below-average temperatures to last through the 7-day... Patchy fog, areas of mist possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week. Cold, but dry weekend ahead. Our First Alert Weather Day has come to a close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
LANDIS, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis tree lighting ceremony is this Saturday, November 19

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

School bus drivers, parents prepare for cold mornings at the bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Families are waking up Monday morning to frigid temperatures and that means a cold start for students who ride the school bus. Lots of drivers were already at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Wilkinson Boulevard bus lot around 5 a.m. Monday, cranking up the heat to make sure students stay warm on the way to school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute

Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC

