WBTV
Cold weather continues with below-freezing temps through early next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings ahead that will feature below-freezing temperatures through early next week. • Today: Mix of sun & clouds, warmer & dry. • Weekend: Freezing mornings, chilly afternoons. After a foggy start this morning, clouds will clear out...
WBTV
Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, but winter-like forecast ahead!. Below-average temperatures to last through the 7-day... Patchy fog, areas of mist possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week. Cold, but dry weekend ahead. Our First Alert Weather Day has come to a close...
Cold rain expected Tuesday with wintry weather in the mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is going to be a chilly, wet and miserable day across the Charlotte area with cold rain expected in the metro and a mix of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains, forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. Light rain moved into the Charlotte metro around 6...
qcnews.com
Radar: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain moves across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain as it moves across the Charlotte area on Tuesday. We’ll see a few rounds of heavy rain throughout the day around the Queen City, with cold and dreary conditions lasting through the evening.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
WBTV
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
WBTV
Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
WBTV
Kannapolis tree lighting ceremony is this Saturday, November 19
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
WBTV
School bus drivers, parents prepare for cold mornings at the bus stop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Families are waking up Monday morning to frigid temperatures and that means a cold start for students who ride the school bus. Lots of drivers were already at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Wilkinson Boulevard bus lot around 5 a.m. Monday, cranking up the heat to make sure students stay warm on the way to school.
WBTV
Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. The state of housing in Charlotte report released. Updated: 1 hour ago. In the brand new 4th annual...
WBTV
Neighbors concerned Uptown intersection is dangerous after multiple crashes there this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Benner and his wife moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to the Fourth Ward. “I’m still getting used to the infrastructure. I moved from Minneapolis and it was a little better there,” Benner said. And in the last year, he reports...
WBTV
Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute
Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
WBTV
Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
WBTV
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With inflation raising the cost of traditional Thanksgiving foods, saving money where possible has become even more important for Americans. WBTV has put together a list of current sales on Thanksgiving staples at Harris Teeter. NOTE: Harris Teeter recently announced it was canceling side dish orders...
WBTV
Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at...
