ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
NME
‘The Witcher 3’ players are getting a free next-gen update in December
The long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is coming in December, and will be released for free to anyone who owns the game. The news comes via Twitter, where developer CD Projekt Red shared the announcement that “the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14.” The tweet also promises to provide further information in a stream next week, on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launching soon
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be receiving its third free title update soon, containing new monsters, weapons, and more. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 Release Date: November 24, 2022. The third Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on November 24, 2022. It is...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
notebookcheck.net
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download
Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
ComicBook
Tekken 8 Release Date Potentially Coming Sooner Than Expected
It looks like the release date for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 could be arriving sooner than many fans may have anticipated. When the latest installment in the Tekken series was first announced a couple of months back, Bandai Namco didn't commit to a release window of any sort for the title, which led some to believe that the game could still be quite far away. Fortunately, it now sounds like a launch in 2023 for Tekken 8 isn't out of the question.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
Android Headlines
The Witcher 3 gets its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update in December
It’s been a long wait, but the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally just around the corner. This morning the game’s development studio, CD PROJEKT RED, announced an official release date. And it’s landing in December. The next-gen update for The Witcher 3 will officially land on December 14 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Says Delaying Starfield Release Date to 2023 Was the "Right Thing"
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has opened up about the company's divisive decision to delay its upcoming RPG, Starfield, into 2023. Originally, Starfield was slated to launch in early November 2022 and was going to be Microsoft's major first-party title going into the holidays. Unfortunately, this didn't play out as intended, which was a disappointment to a number of Xbox fans. And while Xbox's holiday lineup is now much more sparse as a result, Spencer still believes that it was wise to push Starfield back.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Gets Free DLC 1 Week After Launch
Sonic Frontiers has only been available for a week now, but players on all platforms have been treated to free DLC thanks to Sega and Capcom. The DLC in question is the previously announced Sonic Frontiers x Monster Hunter collaboration pack. Players that download the set will receive the Hunter's Rathalos Outfit and the Felyne's Rathalos Outfit, as well as a Hunter's BBQ set. The BBQ set allows players to unlock Tokens that can be traded to Big the Cat for various items. All in all, it seems like a great free option for players to claim!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Release Date
Pokemon Day almost always brings out some of the best Pokemon news and updates. After some lesser-known Pokemon updates, many wondered what the Pokemon company and Game Freak had left up their sleeves? Well it was finally announced, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, also known as Generation 9 will be coming to Nintendo Switches everywhere soon. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Release Date.
The Verge
Epic says more than half of all announced next-gen games are made on Unreal Engine
Over half of all announced games for next-gen game consoles are being developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine suite of developer tools, Epic VP of engineering Nick Penwarden said in an interview with The Verge. While that’s a small improvement from the previous 48 percent figure CEO Tim Sweeney...
TechRadar
The Witcher remake is a chance to finally fix the series' worst part
Are we absolutely sure the metaverse isn’t just Unreal Engine 5? As if it wasn’t enough that every new game conceivable is being made in Epic’s development suite, even some oldies are returning in ray-traced, ambient occluded finery. 2007’s The Witcher is one of those games.
MultiVersus Confirms The Next Character And Stage For Season 2
"MultiVersus" has officially kicked off its second season, bringing new content to the free-to-play platform fighter. While the only new pieces of content available at the start of Season 2 are a new battle pass and the brand new item shop, "MultiVersus" developer Player First Games has already confirmed some of the content making its way into the game later in the season.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
Remedy Confirms Control 2 Is Finally Happening
The ending of Remedy's "Control" definitely left the possibility for a sequel, but with "Alan Wake 2" also in development, fans were willing to wait for a confirmation. After all, the games weren't totally separate – both "Control" and "Alan Wake" take place in the Remedy connected universe – so it makes sense that Remedy might want to get "Alan Wake 2" up and going before jumping into "Control 2." However, on Nov. 11 fans got the news they'd been waiting for. "Control 2" is happening.
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS3 Games, According To Metacritic
The seventh generation of console warfare brought a smorgasbord of games players grew to cherish, from emotionally stunning and transformative titles like "The Last of Us" to whimsical adventures such as "Super Mario Galaxy." Microsoft and Sony in particular fought neck-and-neck in console sales, with the PlayStation 3 barely coming out on top (via Sony Interactive Entertainment) when compared to the Xbox 360 (per Statista).
