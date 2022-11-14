Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
NBC 2
One dead, another injured in Palm Beach Boulevard shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers police confirmed Tuesday. The homicide occurred at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard after 2 a.m. Sunday. “I’m surprised that it happened right here, and it shouldn’t happen,” Frank Johnston...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect sought after armed robbery outside Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint outside a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man entered the victim’s vehicle outside the 7-Eleven at 55 Joel Blvd. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s cash, before taking the victim’s debit card and running away.
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
Armed robbery suspect ‘in stable condition’ after being shot by Sarasota officer, police say
Sarasota police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
North Port Police arrest 6 on unlicensed contractor charges, search for 3 more
North Port Police said an undercover operation on unlicensed contractors in the area after Hurricane Ian has netted multiple arrests, with more coming.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Convicted Felon On Gun Charges
Earlier this month, Fabio Guzman attempted to go gun shopping. He checked out a few different firearms before deciding on an S.A.R. Arms AR-15 platform semi-automatic pistol and an I.O. INC Sporter AK-47 platform semi-automatic pistol. He even completed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) forms and provided his photo ID for the background check, which is required to purchase a firearm!
Bodycam video released of officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
Mysuncoast.com
Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Ida Baker student arrested for school threat
An Ida Baker High School student has been arrested for making a school threat. According to a message from Principal Jami Covert, a student reported the threat and the Cape Coral Police Department investigated it. Details on the threat were not released. “We do not tolerate this kind of behavior...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 16
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Southwest Florida teen caught killing alligator with machete on camera
A criminal investigation is underway after a video was shared on social media showing a Southwest Florida teenager using a machete to torture and kill an alligator.
Fort Myers Police investigating Palm Beach Blvd. homicide
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Blvd. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
4 people reunited with the man who rescued them during Hurricane Ian
A man risking his life to save others during the chaos of Hurricane Ian. One man decided to go out and help others, saving two couples from the Royal Woods neighborhood in south Fort Myers. Austin Hayhurst insists he’s no hero. “I don’t really have a better explanation other than...
classiccountry1045.com
Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
WINKNEWS.com
2 dead, 1 injured following barricaded subject in DeSoto County
NBC 2
Active homicide investigation in DeSoto
