Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Significant Injury Loss After Monday Night

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than the game against the Washington Commanders last night. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended" time with a shoulder injury suffered in the 32-21 loss to Washington. Apparently, Goedert was hurt on a controversial play...
The Spun

Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young

It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
NBC Sports

Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet

Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame

The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery

The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports

Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
NBC Sports

Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind

The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.

