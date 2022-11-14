Read full article on original website
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Eagles Suffered Significant Injury Loss After Monday Night
The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than the game against the Washington Commanders last night. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended" time with a shoulder injury suffered in the 32-21 loss to Washington. Apparently, Goedert was hurt on a controversial play...
Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young
It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick
Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL
The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
Aikman, Rules Analyst Disagree on Flag During MNF Broadcast
The two disagreed on a pass interference call during the fourth quarter.
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery
The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance
The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
Bears will be first team eliminated from its division with a loss and a Vikings win
Right now, every NFL team is still mathematically alive in its division. After Sunday’s games, the Bears might not be. The Bears would be eliminated from the NFC North race if they lose on Sunday and the Vikings win, via NFLPlayoffScenarios.com. A loss on Sunday would drop the Bears...
Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind
The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.
