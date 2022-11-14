Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
Bruce Arians threw Tom Brady under the bus defending Byron Leftwich
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back in blaming some of the team’s problems on Tom Brady’s poor performance. Bruce Arians has never been shy about letting Tom Brady know when he’s underperforming. Back in 2020, when Arians criticized Brady’s play before...
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Baker Mayfield Will Start for Panthers vs. Ravens
Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Darnold will serve as backup.
NBC Sports
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
NBC Sports
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
What Happened to Zach Ertz? Arizona Cardinals Tight End Is Reportedly Out for the Season
Yikes! Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field during Sunday, Nov. 13's game against the NFL team's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Hoping to help his team improve their 3-6 record, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 12 yards before he was forced to leave the football game.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more...
Tom Brady Says He Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
The seven-time Super Bowl champ explained to reporters what he’s willing to “commit” to.
NBC Sports
Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin
The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals. But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back. Benjamin went...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians on Buccaneers’ three-game skid: Tom Brady “was playing bad”
Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has largely disappeared since partially instigating a Week Two fracas between receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Arians, officially the senior adviser to G.M. Jason Licht, is back. Arians spoke to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. Among other things, Arians gave credit to coach...
NBC Sports
Stat shows Jimmy G's bizarre success without touchdown pass
That’s been the clear mindset of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he reached an astonishing milestone following San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”. Garoppolo (.833) has the highest career winning percentage as a starting QB in both the regular season...
NBC Sports
Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
