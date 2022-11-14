Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Related
John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
JUST IN: Panthers QB Plan vs Ravens Changes
Friday morning Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that PJ Walker would continue to be the starting quarterback when they head to Baltimore for a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens. That plan has now changed. Wilks told the media Monday morning that Walker had an MRI and...
Deshaun Watson's Status is Revealed
Here is the latest update on Deshaun Watson's playing status with the Cleveland Browns.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield visits old rivals, leads Panthers against Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens would like to pick up where they left off before the bye week. The Carolina Panthers would just like to pick it up. The Panthers will hold some momentum going into Sunday afternoon's game in Baltimore. The Ravens (6-3), who are fresh off an open week, have...
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: A good headbutt goes a long way
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t play a single snap in Week 10’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. But he still made some mindful contributions. With time winding down and victory in hand for the team on Thursday night, cameras caught the fifth-year veteran delivering some congratulatory headbutts to his teammates . . . while they still had their helmets on.
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.
Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday.
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs as Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) gives chase during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford…
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth…
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) after a catch during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY…
Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Deshaun Watson returns to practice while the Browns get ready for a snowstorm: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday and so was their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, still serving his 11-game suspension, was able to practice for the first time with the team as they get ready to face the Bills this week in Orchard Park, New York.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
826
Followers
2K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0