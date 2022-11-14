Read full article on original website
Pokemon Delibird New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Delibird and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
Photos of the Official Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Partner Pokemon Debut at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Ahead of the launch of the PokémonScarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18, the partner Pokémon (Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly) made their official stateside debut this past Friday, Nov. 11, at Nintendo New York in Rockefeller Plaza. Trainers that missed their first appearance may also catch them at the midnight launch at Nintendo New York on Friday, Nov. 18. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore freely in a richly expressed open world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005404/en/ In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Valentina P. and her mother Karina P. of New York excitedly meet the newest partner Pokémon, as Nintendo New York in Rockefeller Plaza celebrates the upcoming arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore a wide-open world at their own pace and traverse land, water and air. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18. (Photo: Business Wire)
How Long Is Pokemon Scarlet?
On November 18 gamers will travel across the brand new Paldea region In Pokemon Scarlet to become pokemon masters. To make that happen though it will take time. How much time though? What is the Pokemon Scarlet playtime?. The amount of time that can be put into Pokemon Scarlet can...
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
hypebeast.com
Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died
Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters Revealed
Pokemon Day almost always brings out some of the best Pokemon news and updates. After some lesser-known Pokemon updates, many wondered what the Pokemon company and Game Freak had left up their sleeves? Well, it was finally announced, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, also known as Generation 9 will be coming to Nintendo Switches everywhere soon. And as always, fans are looking for the starters. Lucky for them, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters were revealed, here is a look.
All Pokemon Scarlet Pre Order Bonuses
Pokemon Scarlet is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on 18. Depending on where it’s purchased trainers can expect different Pokemon Scarlet pre-order bonuses with their copy of the title. Pre-Order Bonuses. Best Buy. Cheri Berry. Chesto Berry. Aspear Berry. Pecha Berry. Persim Berry. Rawst Berry. Gamestop. Pre-Orders of...
What Is The Pokemon Scarlet And Violet File Size?
Eager Pokemon Trainers can begin preloading the titles within only a few days before launch. The question, however, is what is the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet file size?. On November 18 gamers will have to make some extra space for Pokemon Scarlet And Violet. As stated on the official each version of the game will require 7 GB of storage to install. If fans decided to grab the Dual Pack that will be a total of 14 GB. On top of all that, there will also be a day one patch that will require an additional 1 GB.
VALORANT Abyssal Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Abyssal Skins.
Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser Leaked
League of Legends has been releasing its first set of skins completely locked behind the new Mythic Essence currency. These Ashen Knight skins had fans initially very excited but have recently brought some questions forward, especially once the Pantheon skin was revealed. Regardless, the newest one may have been leaked. Here is a look at the Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Freeze the Haters
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making a brand new line called Winterblessed for the winter season. The six champions getting new skins are Diana, Shaco, Swain, Warwick, Zilean and Zoe. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Winterblessed Skins.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Adds New Pokemon to Roster
Pokemon Unite has a new roster addition. The popular MOBA-style game has added Sableye as its newest Pokemon, adding a new Supporter-type Pokemon to its roster. This is a Pokemon built around stealth and hindering opponents, with most of its core moves designed not for direct attack. Sableye's Shadow Sneak ability allows it to turn invisible and gain movement speed, which in essence gives Sableye the ability to spy on opponents. Meanwhile, Sableye also has access to Feint Attack, a move that places fake Aeos Energy on the ground. Players who pick up the fake Aeos Energy are slowed, making them more vulnerable to attack. Sableye's other attacks include Knock Off, which stuns opponents and causes them to drop Aeos Energy, and Confuse Ray, which deals damage and "confuses" an enemy Pokemon. Any Pokemon confused by Confuse Ray will target ally Pokemon first, followed by Wild Pokemon, and then enemy Pokemon.
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
