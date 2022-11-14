NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Following Loss to Titans
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses Thursday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked. ...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a catch and run against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks onto the field during other second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It also may have been an omen. Four days after...
Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (left) and running back Tony Pollard (20) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks
Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels leaves the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success
Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans
Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Aaron Jones
Packers running back Aaron Jones looks to escape the tackle attempt by Tennessee's Joe Schobert in a 27-17 loss to the Titans Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke
In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Fritz Pollard Alliance probing Colts hire of Jeff Saturday
NFL interim coach promotions are not subject to the diversity-driven Rooney Rule, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance formally opened an inquiry into the Indianapolis Colts' decision to replace Frank Reich with former player Jeff Saturday. "In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach," a statement from the organization said. ...
