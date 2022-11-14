ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcX2e_0jALVeAU00

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers

Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It also may have been an omen. Four days after...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks

Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success

Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win

The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones looks to escape the tackle attempt by Tennessee's Joe Schobert in a 27-17 loss to the Titans Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Fritz Pollard Alliance probing Colts hire of Jeff Saturday

NFL interim coach promotions are not subject to the diversity-driven Rooney Rule, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance formally opened an inquiry into the Indianapolis Colts' decision to replace Frank Reich with former player Jeff Saturday. "In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach," a statement from the organization said. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy