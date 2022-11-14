ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie denies ‘crying’ over Cara Delevingne in paparazzi photos

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Margot Robbie is addressing paparazzi photos of herself appearing distressed , two months after a September visit with Cara Delevingne made headlines.

The actress told Vanity Fair in her December/January cover story, published Monday, that she was “not crying” in the now-viral pics.

“I had something in my eye,” the “Barbie” star, 32, claimed. “I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

The Oscar nominee noted that when her mother, Sarie Kessler, subsequently called to ask whether Robbie and Delevingne, 30, were alright, she replied, “Yes and yes.”

The Lucky Chap Entertainment co-founder added that she was “not at Cara’s house” when the pictures were snapped. Instead, Robbie was “outside an Airbnb that [she] was renting for five days.”

The actress made headlines when she was photographed seemingly distressed.
Page Six reported the same after obtaining the pictures in September, clarifying that the shots were taken outside of a rental hours after Robbie left Delevingne’s home.

The Golden Globe nominee, who was heading to Los Angeles International Airport at the time, nonetheless made headlines for seeming emotional as she held a hand to her face.

The moment was captured one week after Delevingne sparked concern due to bizarre behavior at Van Nuys Airport .

The “Paper Towns” star headed to the airport with her socked feet hanging out of a car window, only to board and de-board Jay-Z’s private jet within 45 minutes.

Delevingne was then filmed speaking on the phone, dropping her cell multiple times in the process.

She has since gone glam for Paris Fashion Week events, Cannes carpets and more.

Delevingne and Robbie have been friends since working together on “Suicide Squad” in 2016.

The pals were vacationing in Argentina last month when a paparazzo accused them of trying to attack him — although Robbie did not comment on the alleged altercation during the interview due to “ongoing legal issues.”

The model has recently sparked concern for her erratic behavior.
The “I, Tonya” star did, however, speak on false media narratives in general.

“You want to correct it, but you just can’t,” Robbie told the magazine. “You have to, I don’t know, look the other way.”

She went on to compare interviews to “tap dancing through a minefield,” saying, “You’re so tired and you’ve done it for hours and hours, and to keep on guard all the time. … You can say it right a thousand times, but you say it wrong once, you’re f–ked.”

