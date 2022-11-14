ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference Prior to Kentucky, Talks Will Levis

By Brooks Austin
 2 days ago

Physical. That was the term Kirby Smart reiterated when talking about the Kentucky Wildcats when he met with the media on Monday afternoon.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will head on the road for the final time during the 2022 regular season as they head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats who are fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georiga head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday to preview the matchup, update his injury report, and talk about the unique challenges that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis presents.

Kirby Smart Press Conference Before Kentucky (; 16:35)

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 11/14

  • Javon Bullard, DB (Limited) - Bullard exited the matchup against Mississippi State with a supposed knee injury per Kirby Smart.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.
  • Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
  • Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee. Made the trip to Mississippi State.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, or Mississippi State.
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart. Saw limited action against Tennessee and Mississippi State.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

