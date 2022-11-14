Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Officer killed himself with Bedfordshire Police armoury gun - coroner
There was a "serious failure" to safely manage a police armoury where an officer accessed a gun used to kill himself, a coroner said. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found dead on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. An inquest heard Sgt...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
Controversy over resignation of Britain’s most senior police officer continues
The Mayor of London and a former police watchdog remain at loggerheads over claims that Britain’s most senior police officer was forced out of her job.Sir Thomas Winsor and Sadiq Khan went head to head in front of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday to be questioned about the departure of Dame Cressida Dick earlier this year.A report by Sir Thomas found she had been intimidated into leaving but Mr Khan began by telling the committee that the investigation was biased – a claim dismissed by the former inspectorate of constabulary as “absurd”.Dame Cressida quit in the...
How are complaints against Cabinet ministers investigated and what could happen to Raab?
Rishi Sunak’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has confirmed that he has been made the subject of two official bullying complaints regarding his behaviour at work.Mr Raab has been accused of losing his temper and throwing tomatoes across a room, allegedly leaving civil servants too afraid to enter his office, with one instance understood to relate to his tenure as foreign secretary between 2019 and 2021 and the other concerning his first spell as justice secretary from 2021 to 2022.In a letter to Mr Sunak, his deputy asked for an independent investigation to be commissioned “as soon as possible”,...
Raab to face independent inquiry after two formal complaints about behaviour
Dominic Raab will face an investigation into two formal complaints against him after the Prime Minister agreed to his request for an independent inquiry.The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed on Wednesday that two separate complaints had been made about his conduct, as he asked the Prime Minister to open an independent investigation into the allegations.Mr Sunak told the Justice Secretary that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government” and in letter to his deputy said that an investigation was the “right course of action”.Mr Raab has been facing a series of allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude...
Raab ‘confident’ he behaved ‘professionally’ as he faces questions over conduct
Dominic Raab has said he is “confident” he has behaved “professionally”, as the deputy prime minister faces an investigation into two formal complaints against him.The Justice Secretary confirmed on Wednesday that two separate complaints had been made about his conduct, as the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the allegations.Rishi Sunak still has full confidence in Mr Raab, Downing Street said, with the prime minister set to appoint an “independent” investigator to examine the complaints made against Mr Raab, in the absence of a permanent ministerial ethics watchdog.But a Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Sunak will not...
Gavin Williamson facing investigation for ‘using cash as leverage with another MP’
Parliament's standards watchdog has hinted that she is investigating Tory MP Gavin Williamson over claims he used money as leverage with another MP. Mr Williamson allegedly provided hardship funds to another Conservative in financial difficulty, but told a colleague to pass on a message that "I now own him".Katherine Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, was asked about the claims at an appearance at Parliament's Committee on Standards on Tuesday afternoon. But she replied: "I think what I'd like to do in response to that is to say to you that I have to consider very carefully any live case...
Labour anger as law outlining who should stand in for King Charles if he is incapacitated is fast-tracked through the House of Lords
A Labour peer has blasted the speed at which the government is passing legislation to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles. Lord Foulkes of Cumnock was ignored by the Lord Speaker of Alcluith as he attempted to speak and at least one member from the Government benches shouted across the upper chamber to tell him to 'sit down'.
Manchester Police evacuate flats after finding chemicals and firearms
Greater Manchester Police have evacuated homes on Mossley Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne after finding firearms and “unidentified chemicals” in a flat.Police arrested two men, a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old, on suspicion of possession of firearms.Nearby flats were evacuated as a “standard safety precaution” while an investigation is carried out. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.I would like to reassure the local community that we don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the publicChief inspector Robert MacGregorChief inspector Robert MacGregor said: “Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues...
Comments / 0