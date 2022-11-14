Read full article on original website
Police investigate man’s killing after body found in woods in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an autopsy performed on the body of a man found in a wooded area showed that someone killed him. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police found Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, dead on Nov. 9. They received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that […]
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of Rockville Pike. At approximately 8:58 p.m., Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Man Shot During Escalating Altercation Outside Popular Montgomery County Restaurant
Detectives in Montgomery County are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a gunman who shot a man and punched another in the face at a popular restaurant. A shooting suspect is at large in Maryland following an early morning incident at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
County police seek aid in identifying suspect in Germantown strongarm robbery
Montgomery County Police are requesting community assistance in identifying a man who seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the Dollar Tree at 18000 Mateny Road in Germantown. County police responded to reports of the incident at 8.31 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police determined the suspect picked up merchandise to...
Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – Police in Laurel are investigating after a woman was robbed at knifepoint outside a home on Old Line Avenue. At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3300 block of Old Line Avenue in Laurel. “The 33-year-old female victim was leaving a residence when she was approached by three white or Hispanic male suspects, all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. One suspect displayed a silver knife and pointed it at the victim,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. “The suspect was approximately a foot away with the knife. The suspect then grabbed the The post Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rockville resident identified in pedestrian fatality
While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today. Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.
At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident
At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.'. The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of...
Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized
This article was updated 12:42 p.m. A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument...
Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas
MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges. Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police...
Residents describe 'catastrophic explosion' and fire in Gaithersburg apartment
Potomac Oaks residents are gathering at the activity center at Bohrer Park where they'll be able to get services they need. A lot of them with no home tonight.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
Update: Detectives Investigate November 9 Homicide
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Rockville
A 40-year-old man is in critical condition, after he was struck by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla heading east in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive on Monday. The collision occurred at 5:38 PM. While police said the pedestrian was crossing Gude "from north to south," they did not specify if he was in a marked crosswalk at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
Gaithersburg apartment complex explosion: Behind the Story
FOX 5's David Kaplan provides an update on Wednesday morning's explosion and fire in Gaithersburg. In a breaking news moment, everyone at FOX 5 works together to report quickly and accurately, from our show producers to the digital team.
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
