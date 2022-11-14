HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for a robber dubbed by the FBI as the "Food Store Bank Bandit" accused of stealing from two grocery stores in the Houston-area at gunpoint. According to a press release by Crime Stoppers, the so-called "Food Store Bank Bandit" first walked into the Food Town on N. Sam Houston Parkway W, on Tuesday, November 1. Investigators said the bandit approached the counter of a First Convenience Bank inside the grocery store, handed the bank teller a note demanding money.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO