1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Waverly (New Waverly, TX)
According to the New Waverly Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in New Waverly on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-45 at around 2 a.m. involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.
18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash
Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
Crews worked for hours on Monday morning to clear an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County. Some lanes reopened before noon along the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler was flipped over on its side under the overpass.
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes…
Complete Roadway Closure Alert | SH-99 Lanier Pkwy
HOUSTON (CW39) – At 8:36 a.m. this morning TranStar reported a heavy truck accident along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy. Lanes are closed at the scene of Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County. A complete roadway closure is still in effect. Spring Fire Dept. tweeted out graphic photos of an 18-… Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/complete-roadway-closure-alert-sh-99-lanier-pkwy/amp/
Truck Flies Off Houston Freeway Crashes Into Apartment Complex
A horrific accident ended up with a car flying off a Houston freeway early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident in Southeast Houston near the Gulf freeway. When firefighters arrived they were quickly faced with a serious issue. A truck traveling on the nearby freeway somehow landed inside...
Hazmat spill closes eastbound lanes on I-10 at Houston Avenue for several hours, officials say
HOUSTON – All eastbound lanes on I-10 closed were closed for several hours due to a hazmat spill involving a heavy truck on Monday morning, according to Houston TranStar. The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. on I-10 Katy at Houston Avenue. The cause of the spill is unknown....
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accident
A driver in Houston was placed in handcuffs Sunday morning after he slammed into a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle that was being used to shut down the freeway for an accident up ahead. I was able to capture his arrest on camera and witnessed the accident firsthand.
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
Person extracted from inside vehicle after crashing into apartments near Gulf Freeway, video shows
The driver appeared to have left the road and slammed into the apartment, video shows. One resident said he was getting ready for work when he said a loud 'Boom' and ran out.
Suspected drunk driver runs over HPD officer and car crash suspect on Southwest Freeway
An HPD officer had a suspect involved in a crash pinned on the ground after a foot chase when they were both run over. The driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI.
Beltway reopens after deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash involving several vehicles and pedestrians is under investigation in west Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit. Precinct 5 said at least two...
Man killed while changing tire on Beltway after 6-vehicle crash, including deputy car, officials say
While deputies were blocking the freeway, a possible DWI driver crashed into the side of a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy car.
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE
A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
Man dancing on 18-wheeler died after being knocked off under Tuam Street bridge, police say
The 25-year-old either jumped or climbed onto the top of the truck's trailer. The man didn't dance for long before he was knocked off while passing under a Houston bridge, police said.
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
