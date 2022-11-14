ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash

Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
2 18-wheelers involved in a major Montgomery County crash

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two 18-wheelers were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. One of the trucks was partially hanging off an overpass above the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands

Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes…
CONROE, TX
Complete Roadway Closure Alert | SH-99 Lanier Pkwy

HOUSTON (CW39) – At 8:36 a.m. this morning TranStar reported a heavy truck accident along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy. Lanes are closed at the scene of Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County. A complete roadway closure is still in effect. Spring Fire Dept. tweeted out graphic photos of an 18-… Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/complete-roadway-closure-alert-sh-99-lanier-pkwy/amp/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
SPRING, TX

