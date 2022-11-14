Read full article on original website
Related
railfan.com
NJ Transit’s Newest Heritage Unit Enters Service
SECAUCUS, NJ – Earlier this month, New Jersey Transit placed its latest heritage locomotive into revenue service – GP40PH-2 4101, which has been painted in New Jersey Department of Transportation colors. Locomotive 4101 was one of the original 13 steam heat-equipped passenger locomotives operated by the Central Railroad...
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link: End of the Line
In some ways, the story of 20th century railroading was the story of mergers and bankruptcies, of ends more than beginnings, even though the overall industry itself, over the same period, slowly grew stronger and more powerful than ever before. To look at North American railways today is to see fewer companies, yet also more tonnage and traffic than at almost any prior time.
Comments / 0