Huge, Critically Endangered Crocodile Suffers Slow, Agonizing Death
The body of the 11-foot male American crocodile was taken from a lagoon in Belize to be buried.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
Great White Sharks Are Mysteriously Washing Ashore in North America
The species is common in Canadian waters but it is very rare that they wash ashore. It has been happening more often recently.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Humpback whale pulls off stunning move during rescue in Canada, video shows
Drone video captured a humpback whale doing a backflip to free itself from fishing gear during a marine rescue off the coast of western Canada earlier this month.
Channel 3000
How Lewis Pugh braved sharks and shipping containers in the world’s first swim across the Red Sea
Having previously swum in the world’s coldest waters wearing just his swimming trunks, for his latest challenge Lewis Pugh went to the opposite extreme. When he became the first person to swim across the Red Sea last month — a feat which took 16 days and saw him encounter crashing waves, busy shipping channels and extraordinary sea life — Pugh toiled against what was by far the warmest ocean he’s ever experienced.
natureworldnews.com
Fishing Gear Slowly Kills Enormous Critically Endangered Crocodile in Belize
After a large, critically endangered crocodile died slowly and painfully from a fishing gear injury, it was discovered floating belly-up. A local fisherman in Belize found the 11-foot crocodile on November 5 in the Placencia Lagoon. The Crocodile Research Coalition (CRC), a neighborhood nonprofit conservation organization, was notified and discovered that the reptile had passed away 48 to 72 hours earlier as a result of ingesting a baited hook.
Science Focus
Angry octopuses caught hurling silt, shells and algae at one another
The behaviour has never been observed in octopuses before. Octopuses have been observed throwing around debris, sometimes at one another and especially when they show visible signs of anger. A team of researchers based at the University of Sydney recorded the behaviour of a group of 10 common Sydney octopuses...
‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter
Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her
Marconews.com
What is the biggest shark? Meet the ocean's largest fish and the top 10 biggest sharks
Sharks come in all shapes and sizes. The minuscule dwarf lantern shark is the smallest shark alive, being smaller than the human hand, according to Smithsonian. The aptly named megamouth can weigh up to 2,700 pounds and its mouth is approximately four feet lengthwise, says Oceana. Sharks are "elasmobranchs," which...
Cambodian wildlife official among eight charged in US with smuggling endangered monkeys
Eight people in the US have been charged with smuggling endangered monkeys, including a Cambodian wildlife official arrested while travelling to a conference on protecting endangered species. The group – consisting of the Cambodian official, a colleague in that country’s wildlife agency and six people connected to a Hong Kong-based...
Preserving animal habitat could prevent future pandemics, study says
New research is calling for the preservation and restoration of natural habitats to prevent future pandemics. The study in the journal "Nature" found limited food sources force animals and bats to co-mingle with humans.
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
a-z-animals.com
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video. Two giants of the marine mammal world are orcas and humpback whales. Thanks to some incredible footage captured off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, we get to see just how these whales would face off in the wild. While these two whales don’t often get into fights with each other, both are formidable and can take a stand to show dominance when needed.
World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat
World War II boat found in California LakePhoto by All That Interesting. It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.
floridaing.com
Tarpon Belly Keys Florida: The Ultimate Fishing Spot
Tarpon Belly Keys Florida is a beautiful natural wonder. There are lots of great things to see and do in this beautiful part of the state!. The Keys are home to many different kinds of fish, including the Tarpon. The Tarpon is a large fish that can grow to be over eight feet long. The Tarpon is known for its silver scales and for its ability to jump out of the water.
