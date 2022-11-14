David Beckham’s ‘status as a gay icon will be shredded’ if he continues as Qatar World Cup ambassador says British comedian

Read full article on original website
KEYT
High-rolling World Cup fans will get alcohol at stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even some sommelier-selected wines will be available for some fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. And beer also. But the privilege of drinking alcohol will come at a price for this exclusive group of high rollers. Fans will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges at the eight stadiums for $3,000 per ticket. Wine, beer and “street food on the move” can be had in a tented village next to the stadium for $950 per person. That is going to be a far different experience from regular fans because Qatar has decided to ban beer sales at the stadiums.
KEYT
Manchester United ‘initiate appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United announced Friday that it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club, stated his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag,...
KEYT
What is Bud Zero, the only beer Budweiser can sell at the World Cup?
In a surprise reversal, Qatar announced a ban of alcoholic beer at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup. That leaves fans with just one “beer” choice — albeit one that isn’t boozy. Soccer fans will still be able to purchase Bud Zero, an alcohol-free lager...
KEYT
Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post Thursday on his Instagram account. He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.” The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.
KEYT
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rules for women players
Wimbledon will relax its white clothing rule to allow women players to wear dark-colored undershorts if they want to, organizers announced Thurday. The decision comes after the tournament and its organizers faced growing pressure to reduce anxieties as to whether blood is visible on white clothes for players who are menstruating.
KEYT
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
KEYT
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.
KEYT
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by Australia’s embrace of U.S. nuclear technology since he was elected in May. Macron has told reporters that French diesel-electric submarines are acceptable, but nuclear-powered ones are in confrontation with China. Albanese said on Friday he stands by his pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
