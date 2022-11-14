ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet student researchers impacting real-world challenges

ASU students presenting at the FURI Symposium are developing solutions for data science, sustainable plastic, cybersecurity, new computing paradigms and more. Viewing Mars in virtual reality, developing durable and recyclable plastic, investigating electric vehicle cybersecurity and boosting brain-inspired computing are just some of the ways Arizona State University students are engaging in creative problem-solving through hands-on research.
4 outstanding ASU alumni honored as The College Leaders of 2022

On Nov. 18, four outstanding alumni from The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University will be recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments with an induction into The College Leaders. Since 1997, The College Leaders program has recognized over 75 outstanding alumni from across The College’s natural...
ASU summit addresses diversity, inclusion in STEM

Kristen Parrish opened last week's Natural Sciences Inclusion Summit 2022 with words that set the stage for the daylong event. “It’s all about connections,” said the associate director of the Research for Inclusive STEM Education (RISE) Center at Arizona State University. The summit, which took place Nov. 9...
Phage Hunters: A course that advances the undergraduate research experience at ASU

Course-based Undergraduate Research Experiences (CUREs) train, support undergrads during early research careers. Most students are drawn to STEM disciplines because of their passion for the sciences and strong drive to affect meaningful change in the world. However, the leap from passion to experienced researcher is not always a simple one. Many students don’t know where to start in gaining their own research experiences, and putting together resumes and applications for graduate schools or industry positions can often feel very intimidating.
Humanities projects receive funding for Latino research and scholarship

Three project teams of principal investigators at Arizona State University have received funding from the Crossing Latinidades Humanities Research Initiative, a subaward of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, at the University of Illinois Chicago. The working groups are:. Bridging the Shakespeare–Latinx Divide: Principal Investigators Ruben Espinosa, ASU; Ayanna Thompson, ASU;...
Dance students collaborate with faculty members, guest artists on original work

Audiences will have the chance to see original work by Arizona State University dance faculty members and guest artists in this year’s “Fall Forward” performances. Mary Fitzgerald, artistic director of dance and professor at ASU, said faculty members often present their work nationally and internationally, but “Fall Forward” offers the opportunity for dance students to collaborate directly with their professors on work that is presented here at ASU.
Marine veteran educates next generation of military leaders

According to Albert Einstein, “the only source of knowledge is experience.” What better source of knowledge for the Arizona State University military studies associate degree program than Kermit Brown, who served as a U.S. Marine?. In 2021, U.S. Naval Community College selected ASU for its Pilot II Military...
ASU students float new idea for event security

Arizona State University Luminosity Lab Director Tyler Smith (left), aerospace and mechanical engineering senior Hatvi Thakkar (right) and Axon Senior Program Manager Jake McElroy (background), test the camera payload of a Guardian Balloon, a new security tool developed by Luminosity Lab students in collaboration with safety company Axon. ASU football game attendees may notice these balloons as the team tests them for use in situational awareness applications. Photographer: Alexander Chapin/ASU.
Sun Devil community celebrates donors' generosity

ASU Foundation hosts annual Sun Devil Gratitude Week to recognize donors. Beginning Nov. 14, the Sun Devil community will celebrate the many donors who gave their time, talent and treasure to support Arizona State University. Each year, the ASU Foundation holds Sun Devil Gratitude Week as a way for students,...
This imaginative tech is transforming conservation

Conservation is a call to protect and restore life on our planet, and the need is urgent. But the scientists who guide this work are limited by the amount of ground they can cover. At Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, researchers are expanding their reach — and their senses — with labs that fly, drones that swim, cameras that orbit and other imaginative technology to study ecosystems around the world.
Emerge event showcases art, science you can sink your teeth into

With a variety of interactive installations, researchers, entertainment and vendors, Emerge 2022: Eating at the Edges aims to provide more than just food for thought. The festival, to be held on Nov. 19 in Mesa, will explore the concept of eating in a world of environmental extremes. The event is...
ASU the No. 1 public university in US for hosting international students

Ranking reflects ASU’s enduring commitment to global education. Arizona State University is the top public university chosen by international students, according to the influential 2022 Institute of International Education Open Doors Report. This is the second consecutive year ASU has earned this top spot — a distinction it has held for five of the past seven academic years.
3 exceptional alumni to be honored during ASU Homecoming game

The honorees are outstanding members of the ASU community who have consistently contributed their time, energy and expertise. The Arizona State University Alumni Association will honor three exceptional alumni leaders during the Nov. 19 Homecoming football game against the Oregon State Beavers. The honorees are outstanding members of the ASU...
ASU seniors host dodgeball tournament fundraiser for honors project

Arizona State University seniors Blaine Aberra and Sarah Minton will be hosting a fundraiser dodgeball tournament for their joint Barrett, The Honors College thesis project. The event, the Responders and Rivals Dodgeball Tournament, will be a friendly rivalry between police officers and firefighters as members of the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department, along with community supporters, compete in a bracket-style tournament for bragging rights.
ASU honors student connects with Ukrainian refugees through volunteer work

Sarah Martin, a sophomore political science major in Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, used hip-hop dancing — a uniquely American art form — to connect with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Martin spent a week in May working with international organization Global Volunteers in Siedlce, Poland,...
PRISMS festival features world-premiere compositions, international artists, composers

The PRISMS 2022 annual festival for experimental music features new compositions and music that is rarely performed, along with pre-concert talks, roundtables and film screenings. Highlights of this year’s four-day contemporary music festival include 10 world premieres by guest artists, Arizona State University faculty and student composers, and distinguished international...
The future of water in Arizona

ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
