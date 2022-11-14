Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker spoke Monday about the Spartans’ upcoming game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.

Rutgers and MSU needed a win to remain in the running for bowl eligibility, and Tucker said last week that his team wasn’t just focused on getting a win.

Tucker previously said his team’s best 60 minutes of football are still ahead.

Women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler spoke about the lady Spartans’ advancement to the second round, after defeating Milwaukee in double overtime.

Basketball coach Tom Izzo also spoke about the Spartans’ loss against Gonzaga on Friday, as well as the upcoming game against the University of Kentucky on Tuesday.

