ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgYMd_0jALTJtl00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker spoke Monday about the Spartans’ upcoming game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.

Rutgers and MSU needed a win to remain in the running for bowl eligibility, and Tucker said last week that his team wasn’t just focused on getting a win.

Tucker says Michigan State won’t be seduced by success with Rutgers on the docket

Tucker previously said his team’s best 60 minutes of football are still ahead.

Women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler spoke about the lady Spartans’ advancement to the second round, after defeating Milwaukee in double overtime.

Jeff Hosler wants big things for MSU soccer

Basketball coach Tom Izzo also spoke about the Spartans’ loss against Gonzaga on Friday, as well as the upcoming game against the University of Kentucky on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Play of the Week: Clairzio’s district title win

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Every Monday we tip our hat to a local athlete and our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is coming from Friday night’s district championship game at East Lansing high school. The Trojans welcomed Portage Northern to town and after the Huskies scored to make it a three-point game Sophomore […]
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team

The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
HOMER, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy