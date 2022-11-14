Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortscott.biz
CASA Benefit: “Change A Child’s Story” On December 9
7-9pm Heavy hors d’oeuvres & full bar provided. Bourbon County CASA, PO Box 146, Fort Scott, KS 66701. or call Christa Horn at 620.215.2769 with any questions. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below…. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott,...
fortscott.biz
Free Instruction on Digital Photography Nov. 30
On Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Professional photographer, Veretta Cobler will give a free photography instruction on. working with digital photography. beginner and the novice learn how to get the most out of their digital camera. More. experienced photographers can learn some techniques to improve and...
fortscott.biz
Gordon Parks Museum: Award of Excellence
A recent honor was awarded those who worked on a local trail project that tells of Gordon Park’s life in Kansas. In late October, 2022, Gordon Parks Museum Executive Director Kirk Sharp, was notified that a recent project,“The Learning Tree” Film Scene Sign Trail had garnered the Award of Excellence from the Kansas Museum Association.
fortscott.biz
Girls Who Code Club Program at the Fort Scott Public Library
The Fort Scott Public Library’s Miss Val wants to help local children and teens gain interest and skills in the high-demand field of computer coding. While, as the name implies, Girls Who Code clubs have a special focus on attracting girls to the male-dominated coding industry, club meetings are open to all genders, and the curriculum is gender-neutral.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
fortscott.biz
Notice of Gathering of the USD 234 Board Members On Nov. 16
There may be a majority of USD 234 Board Members present at the Bourbon County REDI Visioning Session to be held at the Liberty Theater, 113 S Main, Fort Scott, Kansas, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Even though a majority may be present, no school district business will be conducted.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
fortscott.biz
City/County Commission Meet on Nov. 22 At Empress Center
There will be a meeting of the City Commission and County Commission on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. This meeting is open to the public.
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
fortscott.biz
Reading With Miss Val: Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month
In honor of Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month, Miss Val, Youth Librarian at Fort Scott Public Library, would like to read “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis to local preschool children. If you run a daycare or teach at a preschool and would like to schedule a reading, email Miss Val at [email protected] or call (620)223-2882.
fortscott.biz
Press Release from U234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Ellen Kruse
Ellen Marie Kruse, of Fort Scott, passed away Saturday evening, November 12, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg. She was born on December 20, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of James Hewitt Miller and Willa Mae (Moore) Miller. She married Fred Blair Kruse on June 4, 1971,...
fortscott.biz
Christmas in Gunn Park: December 10
Gunn Park, on Fort Scott’s west side, will be closed the morning of the December 10th in preparation for the annual Christmas in the Park. The event is sponsored by Buck Run Community Center and other donations from the community. At 5 p.m. the park opens, with parking off...
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up. Yellow line marks the...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Daniel Bruner
Daniel William Bruner, age 65, a resident of Bronson, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Friday November 11, 2022, at his home in Bronson. He was born September 29, 1957, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Irwin William Bruner and Lucille Evelyn Gillispie Bruner. Dan graduated from the Marmaton Valley High...
Portion of W. 32nd St. to close November 21; Widening project continues
The City of Joplin says it will close off the western section of West 32nd St. to continue its widening project beginning November 21.
republic-online.com
Former state hospital employee likely to get probation after helping patient escape
A 19-year-old former Osawatomie State Hospital employee who helped an 18-year-old patient escape the psychiatric treatment facility Aug. 29 will likely avoid prison thanks to a plea agreement. Jamey Anderson, 19, of Osawatomie appeared in Miami County District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a plea hearing.
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
kggfradio.com
Labette County Approves Moratorium on Wind Turbine Construction
The Labette County Commission puts a moratorium on the construction of wind turbines in the county for 15 months. Commissioner Terry Weidert says the length of the moratorium is on recommendation from Attorney Ross Albertini. Albertini is the city attorney in Parsons who put together the zoning plan for the...
Comments / 0