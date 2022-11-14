Read full article on original website
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
American Airlines flight attendants picketing at SFO, not expected to impact travel, company says
American Airlines flight attendants will be picketing at nearly a dozen airports across the country, including SFO, as they seek wage increases for the first time since 2019.
DOT says Frontier, foreign airlines must pay travelers $600 million in refunds
Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. Passenger complaints about refunds from...
Airlines Refund More Than $600 Million to Passengers for Canceled, Changed Flights
Yesterday, the Department of Transportation announced that airlines have been forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers over canceled flights since the start of the pandemic. The DOT is also fining six airlines $7.25 million for their failure to give refunds on time. CNN reports that...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
How Fly-Ins Sold Pilots on Brookeridge Airport
“Brookeridge Airpark is a great place to live if you want to live with your airplane,” said Dave Rutter, who has lived at this fly-in community for 28 years. “It’s a very involved community with a strong aviation focus,” he said. “We have everybody from student pilots to airline pilots, and it’s a great place to live. I’ve had houses in a couple of other places, and none have been this unique in the fact that everybody here has a common interest.”
Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive
Amtrak's Acela is the fastest passenger train in the Western Hemisphere, but tickets can be pricey. Amtrak fares can vary dramatically in the Northeast, home of the most heavily used stretch of track in the railroad's nationwide network, which also includes stops in Canada. But tickets are often more expensive...
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
Heathrow & London City Airport: Flights cancelled due to fog
Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow and London City airports due to fog. British Airways cancelled 15 domestic and short-haul departures because of the poor visibility. London City Airport cancelled 30 flights earlier having cancelled 23 on Sunday. Heathrow Airport said: "Like other airlines, we are experiencing some...
Flights cancelled due to fog
Dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Monday morning due to fog.Heathrow – which was one of the airports affected – said poor visibility meant the rate at which planes could take off and land was reduced.We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possibleBritish AirwaysBritish Airways cancelled 15 departures from Heathrow, which were all to domestic and short-haul destinations.The airline said in a statement: “Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog.“We apologise to customers and are doing...
Delta gets closer to labor deal with pilots, union says
The Air Line Pilots Association told its members that Delta has moved closer to a labor agreement. The largest U.S. airlines haven't yet struck new labor deals with pilots’ unions. Delta, United, American and Southwest pilots are demanding higher pay and better schedules. Delta pilots in late October voted...
