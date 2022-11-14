ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
CNBC

DOT says Frontier, foreign airlines must pay travelers $600 million in refunds

Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. Passenger complaints about refunds from...
Jalopnik

Airlines Refund More Than $600 Million to Passengers for Canceled, Changed Flights

Yesterday, the Department of Transportation announced that airlines have been forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers over canceled flights since the start of the pandemic. The DOT is also fining six airlines $7.25 million for their failure to give refunds on time. CNN reports that...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
BoardingArea

How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines

I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Flying Magazine

How Fly-Ins Sold Pilots on Brookeridge Airport

“Brookeridge Airpark is a great place to live if you want to live with your airplane,” said Dave Rutter, who has lived at this fly-in community for 28 years. “It’s a very involved community with a strong aviation focus,” he said. “We have everybody from student pilots to airline pilots, and it’s a great place to live. I’ve had houses in a couple of other places, and none have been this unique in the fact that everybody here has a common interest.”
CNBC

Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive

Amtrak's Acela is the fastest passenger train in the Western Hemisphere, but tickets can be pricey. Amtrak fares can vary dramatically in the Northeast, home of the most heavily used stretch of track in the railroad's nationwide network, which also includes stops in Canada. But tickets are often more expensive...
US News and World Report

JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
BBC

Heathrow & London City Airport: Flights cancelled due to fog

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow and London City airports due to fog. British Airways cancelled 15 domestic and short-haul departures because of the poor visibility. London City Airport cancelled 30 flights earlier having cancelled 23 on Sunday. Heathrow Airport said: "Like other airlines, we are experiencing some...
The Independent

Flights cancelled due to fog

Dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Monday morning due to fog.Heathrow – which was one of the airports affected – said poor visibility meant the rate at which planes could take off and land was reduced.We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possibleBritish AirwaysBritish Airways cancelled 15 departures from Heathrow, which were all to domestic and short-haul destinations.The airline said in a statement: “Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog.“We apologise to customers and are doing...
CNBC

Delta gets closer to labor deal with pilots, union says

The Air Line Pilots Association told its members that Delta has moved closer to a labor agreement. The largest U.S. airlines haven't yet struck new labor deals with pilots’ unions. Delta, United, American and Southwest pilots are demanding higher pay and better schedules. Delta pilots in late October voted...

