BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Bruce Springsteen uncorks soul classics for ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Listen now
‘The Boss’ has offered up his brand new covers album, ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ full of his own soulful takes on classics from Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Commodores, Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Four Tops, and more.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Current Publishing
Column: A ‘Swift’ appreciation of pensive pop
If there is one thing I love more than grammar, it’s The Beatles. In April 1964, the Fab Four held all five songs in the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This record held until Drake occupied nine out of the top 10 songs in 2021 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” dominated streaming services.
Meet the Black dancer who broke the Rockettes' color barrier. She has stories to tell.
She is the Rockettes' Jackie Robinson. In 1988, Jennifer Jones broke a 63-year color barrier that was there by tradition and design to keep dancers of color out of the famed Radio City Music Hall kickline. Her arrival was met with pushback, something that, 34 years later, still brings tears. The Rockettes have taken...
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
operawire.com
The Tenors to Perform in New York
JUNO award-winning vocal group The Tenors will perform at New York’s Adler Hall at NY Society for Ethical Culture. The concert, set for Dec. 21, 2022, will feature Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso and Mark Masri in iconic hits that blend classical music, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk, and inspired self-penned original songs. The repertoire will include music in English, French, Spanish, and Italian.
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
