cocolo
2d ago
Why are all these racist people recording themselves being racist? That's seld defeating behavior, and not very superior of them. Say bye to the nice positions.
Erick William
2d ago
Why am I not surprised, Since Dump racism seems to be fashionable again. It's the toxic environment that Dump has created.
"end of quote. repeat the line."
2d ago
demographically speaking, the total number of low and middle income are white
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program
Urban Alchemy's mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program.
foxla.com
Sheriff Alex Villaneuva concedes; Robert Luna elected as LA's next sheriff
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will have a new sheriff in town. Quite literally, as retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna edged out incumbent Alex Villanueva for the LA County Sheriff's seat. On Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat in his reelection bid. Following Election Day, Luna come...
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach voters elect city’s first Black mayor
LONG BEACH – Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city’s first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city’s vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday’s update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%.
2urbangirls.com
Non-Profit Housing Director Marco Santana announces run to fill vacant LA Council District 6 seat
LOS ANGELES – Valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana announced his candidacy to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez. The special election is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2023. “The Valley has a...
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
ladowntownnews.com
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit seeks housing for homeless veterans at VA Campus in West LA
LOS ANGELES – A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to...
2urbangirls.com
Villanueva concedes defeat as ballot count continues
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief...
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
knock-la.com
LA District Attorney Will Not Prosecute Dijon Kizzee’s Killers￼
The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not prosecute the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) deputies who shot and killed 29-year-old cyclist Dijon Kizzee on August 31, 2020, according to a review obtained by Knock LA. “We already know how this system go. We knew...
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Today
Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Monday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso.
