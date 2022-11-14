Still gripped by midterms hangover, Congress ramps up year-end push for legislation

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
Focusing on the rising costs of groceries and gas, and promising new investigations of President Joe Biden's administration, Republicans won a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
cityandstatepa.com
Senate lawmakers elect new caucus leaders for 2023-24 session. Here’s who they are.
With control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hanging in the balance, lawmakers in the state Senate already have an eye toward next year, with Democrats and Republicans in the upper chamber electing new party leaders, making history in the process. Senate Republicans elevated GOP leader Kim Ward to the...
Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority
Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce motion to delay GOP leadership elections
After several Republican senators urged Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay GOP leadership elections, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said he will put forward a motion to do so on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
270towin.com
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
The House Race That Shows Why Republicans Collapsed in the Midterms
To understand why Republicans are on course to barely capture control of the House of Representatives in precedent-defying midterm elections, a district all the way on the other side of the country from Washington, D.C., might be the best place to look. In Washington State’s Third District, the Democrat Marie...
Prominent conservatives call for delay in GOP leadership elections
More than 60 prominent conservatives, including Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and activist Ginni Thomas, are calling for House and Senate GOP leadership elections to be delayed until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia. The request was made in an open letter to GOP lawmakers...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can a divided Congress pass meaningful legislation?
News organizations projected Wednesday that the Republican Party secured enough seats for a House majority. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can a divided Congress pass meaningful legislation? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MySanAntonio
Bankman-Fried courted legislators and regulators. Now, they're shunning him.
Before last week, FTX cofounder and political megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried had some lawmakers and regulators convinced that he was one of the few adults in the room in the wild crypto industry. Now, they can't run fast enough away from him. His fall from grace, with his digital-asset empire filing...
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MySanAntonio
Biden aides consider extending student loan freeze after court defeats
WASHINGTON - White House officials are weighing extending a pause on student debt payments after a federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. In August, Biden announced that the administration would...
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate
There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
