Cleveland Jewish News
Mia James Brecher
Mia James Brecher will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Tamar and Jeremy Brecher of Beachwood, and the sister of Nathan and Jesse. She is the granddaughter of Judith and Kenneth Brecher, and Smadar and David Seinfeld. Mia attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathanson, Rosalind
Rosalind R. Nathanson (nee Bernzweig), beloved wife of the late Alec J. Nathanson, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Loving mother of Pamela Zitron (Jacob Gallun), Linda (John) Bailey and the late Susan (Don) Zitron Woods. Devoted grandmother of Dayna Bailey. Dear sister of the late Sonia Reichenstein, Evelyn Levine, Sam Bernzweig and Raymond Bernzweig. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Epstein named Green Road Synagogue executive director
Green Road Synagogue hired Rachel Epstein as its executive director, synagogue president Shalom Schwartzben announced in a Nov. 8 email to the congregation. She replaces Sarah Ehrenreich, who announced in early September that she would resign at the end of that month. “She has hit the ground running, re-imagining and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career
Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
Cleveland Jewish News
America, criminalizing Black youth forum Nov. 18 at City Club
Kristin Henning, professor of law and director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic & Initiative at Georgetown Law, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The forum will focus on Henning’s book, “The Rage of Innocence:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square
Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plaintiffs should display honesty when looking for lawyer
When pursuing justice for a personal injury, honesty is one of the most important qualities a plaintiff can exhibit. In addition, they should search for an attorney to represent them that is trustworthy, skilled and knowledgeable. Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. in Mayfield Heights, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Food Bank celebrates grand opening of new distribution hub
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting event Nov. 2 for its new 200,000-square-foot partner distribution hub on Coit Road on the border of Cleveland’s Glenville and Collinwood neighborhoods. According to a news release, the facility will be a hub for food collection and distribution within the food...
Cleveland Jewish News
Drink Local Drink Tap reaches milestone for trash pickup
Drink Local Drink Tap, the Ohio City nonprofit, surpassed half-a-million pieces of trash picked up and disposed of from Lake Erie shores during its latest season of beach clean ups. Since 2010, the organization has hosted 127 clean ups in neighborhoods and on Lake Erie beaches. In 2022, over 1,300...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic to start charging for electronic messaging
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic providers could cost as much as $50, the hospital system announced Nov. 14. Originally, most of those messages sent through MyChart were free and responded to within three business days. But starting Nov. 17, MyChart responses that require a provider’s clinical “time and expertise” to answer may be billed to the patient’s insurance, according to the Cleveland Clinic MyChart messaging information page on its website.
Cleveland Jewish News
Siegal to receive Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Michael Siegal of Beachwood, the former board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, is one of five leaders to be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, according to an announcement from the Office of President Isaac Herzog. The award is the...
