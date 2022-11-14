During the first few weeks in October, the initial round of parking clarifications in the Gerstle Park, Fair Hills, and West End Neighborhoods were completed to help improve emergency access and egress. After the installation of the new signage, there has been an adjustment period where staff have been working with residents in these neighborhoods to make any necessary small changes before the painting of parking boxes and additional red curbs begins during the first two weeks in December. Painted curbs, new signage, and parking boxes help offer a clear indication of where it is safe to park and still allow safe resident emergency evacuation and access for emergency vehicles.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO