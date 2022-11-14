Read full article on original website
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
cityofsanrafael.org
Defensible Space Fuel Reduction at Gerstle Park Open Space beginning November 9th, 2022
The San Rafael Fire Department will be conducting vegetation work in the San Rafael open space behind Gerstle Park as a part of an MWPA-funded Fuel Reduction Project. The City of San Rafael is part of the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority (MWPA). In 2020, Marin County voters passed special tax Measure C, which established a Joint Powers Authority, the MWPA, to fund and oversee proactive state-of-the-art wildfire prevention and preparedness efforts within the County. The purpose of the project is to reduce excessive fuels and fire hazardous vegetation within 100 feet of homes. The project will also improve access by local fire departments in the event of an emergency.
cityofsanrafael.org
Parking Box Implementation Update
During the first few weeks in October, the initial round of parking clarifications in the Gerstle Park, Fair Hills, and West End Neighborhoods were completed to help improve emergency access and egress. After the installation of the new signage, there has been an adjustment period where staff have been working with residents in these neighborhoods to make any necessary small changes before the painting of parking boxes and additional red curbs begins during the first two weeks in December. Painted curbs, new signage, and parking boxes help offer a clear indication of where it is safe to park and still allow safe resident emergency evacuation and access for emergency vehicles.
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
cityofsanrafael.org
Traffic Advisory: Ramp, Lane Closure Scheduled Overnight as 101 NB Central San Rafael Harbor Bridge Replacement Continues in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY — Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project in November for work on the northbound 101 off-ramp to Central San Rafael. The project started in February 2021, and on Dec. 11, 2021, was suspended due to environmental regulations for in-creek work. There is a full off-ramp...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Mission Valley residents react to Wednesday morning earthquake
Homes in the Mission Valley woke up Wednesday morning to rumbling and shaking as a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just outside Ravalli.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: November Debuts for Three High-Profile Restaurants?
If you’ve covered the East Bay dining scene for any length of time, you’ll know it’s a lot of hurry up and wait: First, the announcement that an exciting new restaurant is coming, and then the long wait—inevitably dotted with permitting issues, supply chain problems, and other unexpected delays—until that restaurant actually opens. Well, it sounds as if a trio of anticipated eateries are just about set to launch as soon as the end of the month. See below for updates and remember: These are always subject to change by last-minute delays …
NBC Bay Area
sfstandard.com
Why Are SF’s High School Football Playoffs on a Thursday Afternoon?
Unlike most of their counterparts from around the Bay Area, San Francisco public school athletes won’t get to play postseason football games in front of packed crowds on Friday night. The Academic Athletic Association (AAA), which serves as the sporting arm of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD),...
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
NBC Bay Area
Fire Breaks Out in Concord After Construction Crew Hits Gas Line
A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line Wednesday, causing a fire to break out, officials said. The fire burned along the 2700 block of Grant Street, according to officials. It was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. No structures were threatened, no evacuations were...
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Marin This December: Cavallo Point’s New Restaurants and More
Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.
Offshore winds expected to develop across San Francisco Bay Area tonight
The desiccating winds blow dry air from inland valleys toward the coast.
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
