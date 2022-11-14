ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 11/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sally D. Babbitt, Attorney and Author with Babbitt Legal Group, PC talks about educating and promoting the use of cottage or recreational trusts for family property. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call (517) 507-3306. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 11/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC gives some advice on how to keep the family from fighting when faced with a parent in a Nursing home with failing health. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100. Want to...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area

It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Department of Treasury's online auction includes hundreds of unclaimed valuables

More than 800 unclaimed gold coins, jewelry and other collectibles are being auctioned off Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. "Under Michigan's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs," according to a news release. "Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction." ...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Tripp's Collision gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family. Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?. Jimmy Tripp: "We actually...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox47News

Delta Dental gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Delta Dental, being involved in the community is part of their culture. Why did you decide to get involved with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE

