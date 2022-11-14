Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fox47News
Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 11/17/22
LANSING, Mich. — Sally D. Babbitt, Attorney and Author with Babbitt Legal Group, PC talks about educating and promoting the use of cottage or recreational trusts for family property. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call (517) 507-3306. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
Fox47News
Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 11/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC gives some advice on how to keep the family from fighting when faced with a parent in a Nursing home with failing health. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100. Want to...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
Michigan Department of Treasury's online auction includes hundreds of unclaimed valuables
More than 800 unclaimed gold coins, jewelry and other collectibles are being auctioned off Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. "Under Michigan's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs," according to a news release. "Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction." ...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Fox47News
Tripp's Collision gets involved with Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family. Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?. Jimmy Tripp: "We actually...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
Jackson man wins $150K in Michigan lottery
With his winnings, Graf plans to purchase a home and take a vacation.
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Michigan shuts down Flint pot shop accused of selling illicit marijuana
Michigan licensors on Nov. 15 suspended operations at a Flint shop accused of selling untracked, untested and unlicensed marijuana products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency “summarily suspended” the medical provisioning center and recreational retail licenses held by GC FLint, operating under the name Green Culture at 808 S Center Road, Suite 2, in Flint.
Fox47News
Delta Dental gets involved with Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Delta Dental, being involved in the community is part of their culture. Why did you decide to get involved with...
michiganchronicle.com
Focus: HOPE Accepting New Applications For Seniors in Need to receive Free Monthly Food Assistance
Program seeks 2,600 new seniors to add to its food program. To help reduce the nearly 43 percent of people who are food insecure in southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE is increasing its effort to expand the monthly food program for seniors. “With rising food prices and high energy costs for...
Kringle Holiday Market to open in downtown Lansing
Tis the season for spreading the holiday cheer, and the Downtown Lansing Incorporated is doing just that by bringing a brand new Kringle Holiday Market to the Lansing area.
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Hawk Island opens ticket sales for Lansing snow tubing
It’s almost time for some epic sledding in Lansing.
Comments / 0