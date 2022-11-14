Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Ke Jian Liu brings leadership and research on cancer, stroke to SBU
Ke Jian “Jim” Liu, who arrived at Stony Brook University in late July, plans to help build effective, interdisciplinary research teams. Most recently at the University of New Mexico, Liu joins Stony Brook as a Professor in the Renaissance School of Medicine’s Department of Pathology and Associate Director of Basic Science at the Stony Brook Cancer Center.
SNU Bundang Hospital and Cipherome, Inc. conclude an MOU for cooperation in Personalized Medicine
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Seoul National University (SNU) Bundang Hospital Biomedical Research Institute announced that it concluded the MOU on November 15, 2022, to standardize clinico genomic research using Cipherome, Inc.’s precision medicine research platform at Precision Medicine Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006039/en/ Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Biomedical Research Institute signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cipherome, Inc., a precision medicine bio venture company based in Silicon Valley, USA, to build a precision medicine research platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
Medical Compass: Managing the common cold
With autumn upon us, cold season is sneaking up on us. Most frequently caused by the notorious human rhinovirus, a cold’s effects can range from an annoyance to more serious symptoms that put us out of commission for a week or more. The good news is that it may...
MedicalXpress
In-depth study supports new solutions for health care workers
A major study has shown that health care and social assistance workers are twice as likely to file a workplace compensation claim for psychological injuries, compared to a similar data-set of workers in all non-health care industries, including construction, retail and law-enforcement services. The in-depth study of deidentified data from...
infomeddnews.com
BioIntelliSense Joins Polaris Dawn Mission to Advance Understanding of Human Health in Space
BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced its partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to further understanding of human health in space. The BioButton® medical grade wearable device will be used for commercial spaceflight research programs and notably during the upcoming five-day Polaris Dawn mission.
myscience.org
Monitoring antibiotic resistance in wastewater
Researchers at Eawag recommend setting up a monitoring system for antibiotic resistance in the synthesis report of the National Research Programme NRP 72 Antimicrobial resistance, similar to the wastewater monitoring for Sars-CoV-2. Antibiotic resistance endangers human and animal health worldwide. In order to be able to introduce effective measures against...
TBR News Media
