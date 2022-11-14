When it comes to perimenopause and menopause, many experience symptoms that make them feel uncomfortable and even downright miserable at times. Yet more and more people are finding a new way to cope: Some have found that marijuana can help with hot flashes, sleep disturbance, mood changes and vaginal dryness and pain. While more feel comfortable turning to cannabis to help, there’s little research showing whether it works or how to use it.

29 DAYS AGO