Read full article on original website
Related
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The beloved singer Roberta Flack has announced through a spokesperson that she is battling ALS. The brain disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, has made it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak," the spokesperson said in a press release on Monday. The...
RnB Legend Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Following ALS Diagnosis
RnB icon Roberta Flack has lost her ability to sing and now struggles to speak due to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, according to her manager, Suzanne Koga. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Koga told the Associated Press. The Grammy award winner will reportedly continue her music journey through work with her eponymous foundation, and hopes to inspire future generations of children with a joint book titled, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music. “I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack, 85, said in a statement. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.” A documentary cataloguing the life and journey of the artist, Roberta, premieres Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.Read it at Associated Press
Grammy Award-Winning Musician Unable to Sing Following Life-Altering Diagnosis
Grammy Award-winning artist Roberta Flack has revealed that she has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is now unable to sing, according to the Associated Press.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
BBC
Roberta Flack is unable to sing after ALS diagnosis
Grammy-winning musician Roberta Flack has been left unable to sing after being diagnosed with ALS, a form of motor neurone disease. The Killing Me Softly with His Song performer is also having difficulty speaking, her manager said on Monday. Flack, 85, has won four Grammy awards and received 14 nominations.
John Lennon Reportedly Called a Bob Dylan Song ‘Pathetic’ and ‘Embarrassing’
John Lennon and Bob Dylan generally liked each other's work. There was one Dylan album that Lennon couldn't stand, however.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Slipped Disc
Killing Me Softly star is silenced by Lou Gehrig’s Disease
US media are reporting tonight that Roberta Flack has been silenced forecer by the wasting disease ALS. Flack, 85, was the first artist to win a Grammy Record of the Year in successive years – for “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1973 folowed by “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover
The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24. It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares...
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers
Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
13 biggest Grammy nominations surprises: We goofed by not predicting Mary J. Blige, Bonnie Raitt, ABBA (again!)
The Grammys are known for their wild left-field surprises and this year was no exception. Out of 40 nominees for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, we were right 27 times (67.5% accuracy), which means we missed the boat on 13 nominees. Scroll down to see the list of artists, songs, and albums we didn’t see coming when the nominations were announced on November 15. SEEBeyonce leads Grammy nominations with 9, ties her husband for the most nominations ever Our biggest mistake was underestimating veterans. After their surprise Record of the Year...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
Soul Train Awards 2022 will honor iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time with the ‘Legend’ award at this year’s ceremony for their outstanding contribution to the music industry for over four decades. Frequent collaborator with the legendary and late musician Prince, Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of the legendary band as well as his solo work.
Kymberly Herrin, Ghostbusters star and Playboy model, dies aged 65
Kymberly Herrin, the Playboy playmate who starred in Ghostbusters, has died aged 65.The model passed away in her home in Santa Barbara on 28 October, according to her obituary.Herrin appeared as a ghost during a scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz in the 1984 film Ghostbusters.She also was cast in Romancing the Stone, and was the cover girl for Playboy’s September 1982 issue.A cause of death was not noted in her obituary.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman accused of trying to hide death of Michael VaughanScott Mills spends 24-hours on treadmill to raise £500,000 for BBC Children in Need‘Brave’ rat fights off two magpies after being attacked in street
Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform “Turn Back the Hands of Time” on Fallon
For the second night in a row, Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this time to perform his cover of Jimmy and David Ruffin’s “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Check it out below. The track appears on Springsteen’s latest LP Only the...
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Claire Danes says she was looking for a completely new type of story to tell when "Fleishman Is in Trouble," a novel about the dissolution of a contemporary New York marriage, literally landed in her lap.
Comments / 0