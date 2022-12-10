ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

PHOTOS: Wake Forest officials respond to vehicle fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters responded to a vehicle engulfed in smoke Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Amherst Creek Drive. Engines 1 and 2, ladder 2 and battalion 1 responded. Ladder 2 arrived on scene...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
DURHAM, NC
railpace.com

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Purchase 19th Railroad

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a 43-mile railroad branch and lease a 20-mile branch from Norfolk Southern Corporation, adding its 19th railroad to its operational portfolio. The closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The newly created Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family home sells in Raleigh for $1.4 million

A 2,856-square-foot house built in 1919 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of West Whitaker Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022 for $1,400,500, or $490 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
GOLDSBORO, NC

