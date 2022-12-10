Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 526 Elm Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Broken Curb or Sidewalk – Mon, 14 Nov 2022 15:24:15 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 14 Nov 2022 15:24:15 -0500: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 1417 Colonial Club Rd Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Curb damaged in front of this house on Colonial Club. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Wake Forest officials respond to vehicle fire
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters responded to a vehicle engulfed in smoke Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Amherst Creek Drive. Engines 1 and 2, ladder 2 and battalion 1 responded. Ladder 2 arrived on scene...
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
cbs17
U.S. 401 traffic to shift along Wake-Franklin line overnight Thursday
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic shifts are planned for Thursday night into Friday morning for the U.S. 401 widening project near the Wake-Franklin County line, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401. The NCDOT said...
WRAL
Trend of theives stealing from constrcution sites could delay projects in Durham
Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie...
Wake approves changes to help more employees drive, monitor school buses amid shortage
CARY, N.C. — Current Wake County Public School System employees will have a chance to earn extra money as bus drivers or bus monitors under a plan approved by the school board Wednesday night. The change, approved without opposition, provides employees with a path to take on new work...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
railpace.com
R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Purchase 19th Railroad
R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a 43-mile railroad branch and lease a 20-mile branch from Norfolk Southern Corporation, adding its 19th railroad to its operational portfolio. The closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The newly created Raleigh...
cbs17
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family home sells in Raleigh for $1.4 million
A 2,856-square-foot house built in 1919 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of West Whitaker Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022 for $1,400,500, or $490 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Comments / 0