Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photograph
Photo of Dorothy Catherine DraperCredit: John William Draper; Public Domain Image. The photograph of Dorothy Catherine Draper (1807 - 1901) taken by her brother, John Draper in 1839 or 1840 is considered to be the earliest surviving photograph of a woman. It is also the oldest human portrait figure that is visible and well-defined. The photograph was taken at the site that is now New York University.
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
Burlington Coat Factory Called Out for Displaying Black Santa With Ethnic Sounding Names
Burlington Coat Factory is receiving mixed reactions on social media for the Black Santa figurine on display that holds a list of Black-sounding names. TikTok user Sami Jo Williams posted a video showing the difference between the Black and white Santa Claus on display at her local Burlington. “Wtf Burlington...
History’s Villains: True Crimes
“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks”. Lizzie Andrew Borden was an American woman who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love
Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.
In 1941, Rosemary Kennedy disappeared from society; she was 23. Rosemary was the third child of Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald, the first girl. Born September 13, 1918, the Spanish flu was in Boston, Mass during this time.
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks — and he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay him back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
Upworthy
Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren and they are still deeply in love
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans who were born in Yemen. As was common in the first part of the 20th century, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some trying times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
Holly Jordan's premature son survived — thanks to medical advances after Patrick Kennedy's death from Infant Respiratory Distress Syndrome decades earlier Holly Jordan, who works in business development in New York, gave birth to her son prematurely. Like Patrick Kennedy, her son was born with Respiratory Distress Syndrome, (RDS) but unlike Patrick, he survived. Below, Jordan writes about her experience in the NICU and her fateful meeting with Caroline Kennedy, the last surviving member of Patrick's immediate family. The day before Easter, my husband and I decided to...
Southern Women and What They Mean by Saying, “Bless Your Heart”
The meaning depends on how she says it. A table with flowers and a woman's hat.Gabriele M. Reinhardt/Pixabay. When you live in the South, Bless Your Heart is part of everyday life. It’s a simple truth that television and filmmakers capitalize on.
'Survivor: Nicaragua' Contestant Dan Lembo Dead at 75
Dan Lembo, a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, has died. He was 75. Lembo died at his Manhattan home on Sept. 3, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided. His loved ones remembered him as a "charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant" who "loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old."
History’s Villains: American Gangsters
Albert Anastasia “The Mad Hatter” The Notorious Murder Inc leader. Albert Anastasia was one of the most feared gangsters in America during the early 1900s. Anastasia was a cold-blooded killer who ordered the murders of many rival gangsters and innocent civilians alike. During his reign, he was involved in several major crimes, including racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking.
Gospel trailblazers the Staples Jr Singers: ‘We were singing about all the hardship and hurt’
Nearly 50 years since their only album was recorded, the group are achieving international acclaim thanks to a renewed interest in a music that speaks to something more than just a love of the Lord
Christmas Was Once Banned in the U.S
It might appear that Christmas has always been celebrated in the US, but this is not the case. The joyful religious holiday was outlawed in America for some decades by Christians.
Comments / 3