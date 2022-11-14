ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Durairaj

She is the first woman to ever sit for a photograph

Photo of Dorothy Catherine DraperCredit: John William Draper; Public Domain Image. The photograph of Dorothy Catherine Draper (1807 - 1901) taken by her brother, John Draper in 1839 or 1840 is considered to be the earliest surviving photograph of a woman. It is also the oldest human portrait figure that is visible and well-defined. The photograph was taken at the site that is now New York University.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks — and he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay him back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren and they are still deeply in love

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans who were born in Yemen. As was common in the first part of the 20th century, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some trying times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
People

A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them

Holly Jordan's premature son survived — thanks to medical advances after Patrick Kennedy's death from Infant Respiratory Distress Syndrome decades earlier Holly Jordan, who works in business development in New York, gave birth to her son prematurely. Like Patrick Kennedy, her son was born with Respiratory Distress Syndrome, (RDS) but unlike Patrick, he survived. Below, Jordan writes about her experience in the NICU and her fateful meeting with Caroline Kennedy, the last surviving member of Patrick's immediate family. The day before Easter, my husband and I decided to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

'Survivor: Nicaragua' Contestant Dan Lembo Dead at 75

Dan Lembo, a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, has died. He was 75. Lembo died at his Manhattan home on Sept. 3, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided. His loved ones remembered him as a "charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant" who "loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old."
MANHATTAN, NY
William Saint Val

History’s Villains: American Gangsters

Albert Anastasia “The Mad Hatter” The Notorious Murder Inc leader. Albert Anastasia was one of the most feared gangsters in America during the early 1900s. Anastasia was a cold-blooded killer who ordered the murders of many rival gangsters and innocent civilians alike. During his reign, he was involved in several major crimes, including racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maya Devi

Christmas Was Once Banned in the U.S

It might appear that Christmas has always been celebrated in the US, but this is not the case. The joyful religious holiday was outlawed in America for some decades by Christians.

