Republicans Hope Ledbetter, Stadthagen will bring new Conservative Leadership to the Alabama House of Representatives

There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO