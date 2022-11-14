Republicans Hope Ledbetter, Stadthagen will bring new Conservative Leadership to the Alabama House of Representatives

Read full article on original website
Republicans, Democrats in Colorado House, Senate elect new leadership following 2022 midterm election
DENVER — On Thursday, the newly elected members of the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate picked the lawmakers they want to serve in key leadership roles. In the Colorado Senate, the Democratic leadership will largely remain the same. Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, will serve once again as the Senate president, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Adams, will remain the Senate majority leader.
Republicans win enough seats to take control of US House of Representatives
Republicans on Wednesday took control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats, networks said, narrowly securing a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term -- and leaving power in Congress split. The slim Republican majority in the lower house of...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Republicans secure majority in House of Representatives
Republicans have secured a majority in the House of Representatives when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes next January. The GOP has now won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia will win re-election in California's 27th Congressional District. Democrats, meanwhile, have secured 209 seats as vote...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against McConnell's Leadership Bid
After a tough midterm cycle, ten Republicans decided to support McConnell rival Rick Scott instead.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Lindsey Graham says critics of Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker are 'trying to destroy' him to 'deter young men and women of color' from joining the party
"Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals. He's an African-American conservative. They have treated him like crap," Graham said on Fox News.
Supermajority slips away from Oregon Senate Democrats
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Democrats’ supermajority hold over the Oregon Senate will come to an end in the next legislative session. Based on projections from the Associated Press, there will be at least 12 Republican Senators and one Independent Senator among the lawmakers. This means Democrats cannot hold three-fifths of the positions, which is required for a supermajority.
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
In largely symbolic vote, Republicans pick California’s Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy passed his first stress-test for ascending to Speaker with his party poised to take control of the congressional chamber. That said, Tuesday’s largely-symbolic GOP vote showed that, as it stands right now, he does not have enough support to take the top spot of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Alabama House Democrats reelect Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as minority leader
The Alabama House Democratic caucus reelected Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as House minority leader on Monday. Daniels, a former teacher who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, has held the leadership position since the caucus first picked him in 2017. The 28-member caucus also elected Rep....
: Midterm elections: Democrats hold Senate after Nevada and Arizona calls; Republicans fewer than 10 wins away from House control
Democrats are projected to retain their hold on the U.S. Senate after winning a key race in Nevada, giving President Joe Biden’s party control of at least one chamber of Congress for the next two years. The Associated Press called Nevada’s Senate race for Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto...
Randall Woodfin slams Rep. Pete Sessions for comparing selling legal marijuana to slavery: ‘Offensive and flagrant’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called out a Texas congressman who compared selling legal marijuana to slavery during a congressional hearing Tuesday morning where Woodfin testified before a House subcommittee. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said during the hearing that selling legal marijuana “is not the pretty opportunity presented today” at the...
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate
There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...
Democrats pick (not so) new caucus leaders
Delaware House and Senate Democrats are sticking with the status quo in the next General Assembly. Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, was re-elected Speaker of the House during a caucus meeting Saturday after serving in that position since 2013. Schwartzkopf faced a challenge from Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark. House Democrats would not release a roll call vote to Delaware LIVE ... Read More
