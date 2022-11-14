ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mtsunews.com

MTSU faculty-staff trio honored at special Veterans Stole Ceremony

It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers

In 2016, many rank and file Democrats believed Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump. One eternally optimistic family member of mine predicted an “epic blowout.” Trump, he said, would lose by a historic margin.  But I found myself talking to a General Motors employee and member of the United Auto Workers union one day.  “I […] The post Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mtsunews.com

Dec. 1 deadline for incoming freshmen to apply, qualify for guaranteed, enhanced MTSU scholarships

Middle Tennessee State University awards an array of guaranteed scholarships to qualifying first-time, incoming freshmen — including recently enhanced scholarships — but the deadline to take advantage is quickly approaching. Prospective students must have a complete application on file with the MTSU Admissions Office by Thursday, Dec. 1,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week

Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires

Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
mtsunews.com

Wydra appointed interim development director for MTSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

Paul Wydra has been appointed interim director of development for the MTSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. After serving as assistant director of Alumni Affairs for 11 years, Wydra was promoted to director of development initiatives in 2017. In that role, he works closely with the University Honors College, James E. Walker Library, University College, and various groups within Student Life to engage alumni and enhance each unit’s financial support.
bbbtv12.com

SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113

Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
NASHVILLE, TN

