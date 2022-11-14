Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Black Ops remastered for its 12th Birthday
Like it or not (and I definitely don't like it because it makes me feel old) Call Of Duty: Black Ops turns 12 this year. 2010's Call Of Duty instalment is widely regarded by many to be a major part of the franchises' "golden era" alongside Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops II. The campaign, the multiplayer, the maps, and the modes were all exceptional. Sure, Call Of Duty has done some great things since, but never quite this good.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
God Of War and PlayStation dominate The Game Awards nominations
Next month brings us one of the biggest dates in the gaming calendar. On 8 December, The Game Awards returns - and 2022’s Game of the Year will officially be crowned. Last year, the title was awarded to Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two and my Twitter feed is already full of people discussing which of this year’s six contenders will take home the coveted title, but more of that later.
GTA 6 budget: how much is Rockstar spending on the game?
Ah, GTA 6. Gamers all over the world have been waiting not-so-patiently for the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title for years now - a new game was confirmed to be in development by the company earlier this year (albeit not with an official name yet), but as we approach the 10 year anniversary of GTA 5, it’s understandable that fans are wondering where on earth the new one is (be sure to take a look at our guide for everything we know so far).
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
Modern Warfare 2 set to surpass Vanguard's lifetime sales in its first month
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues to catapult from strength to strength and is close to outselling Call of Duty: Vanguard's total lifetime sales in just one month on the market. Activision itself said that Vanguard was dragged down by a lack of innovation and imagination in its World...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glaring technical issues leave fans heartbroken
Today’s the day - the ninth generation of Pokémon is officially here with the release of Scarlet and Violet. I for one am currently staring at my unopened copy of Violet, realising at this moment that this is going to be a very long afternoon. Fans all over...
Pokémon's worst monster finally has an evolution after 23 years
In just a few days time, the Paldea region will be ours to explore as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is finally set to release. Have you picked out your starter Pokémon yet? There’s a lot of Sprigatito love, but I think I may opt for Fuecoco. That being said, Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have left some fans feeling furious - and with good reason.
Pokémon: Ash is finally leaving the series after 25 years
We’re mere days away from the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and I cannot wait for the very memeable Lechonk, Smoliv, and Fidough to enter my life. You may be aware that the internet is rife with leaks. Don’t worry, you won’t find any in this article. I will say though that Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have elicited a very strong reaction from fans - and you can find out why if you’re curious.
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
Call Of Duty gives console players feature PC gamers have had for years
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally launched, offering players around the world a brand-new battle royale experience to really sink their teeth into over the next few months. The sequel to Call Of Duty: Warzone comes with a brand-new map, a number of improved features, and some seriously impressive...
Skyrim is 11 years old today, is still so amazing they released it six more times
Celebrating its 11th birthday today, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released in seven different editions of the game across eight platforms. Magically, that's somehow fewer editions of the game than I had imagined. Perhaps Bethesda has shown some restraint after all. I'll give you a minute to guess...
God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon
God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
Is there a map concept for GTA 6 yet?
Grand Theft Auto 6 creeps ever closer and even though there’s a while to wait for the official release, there are kernels of truth to be found in the leaks. Rockstar Games kept the location of the game under its hat, letting fans ping pong their possibilities from forum to forum, however the historic GTA 6 hack leaked the city where the game is set along with a whole lot of other details. Read on for the roundup.
GTA 6 concept trailers combine multiple cities into massive open world
Grand Theft Auto VI is happening, that much we know, but Rockstar Games are keeping hush-hush on practically every other detail about the game. Back in September, GTA VI was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of footage was stolen and leaked, alongside source code and various screenshots. According to Rockstar, this will not impact the game’s development.
The Wii U was actually really good, you guys are just mean
The year was 2012. Nintendo was about to unleash upon the world a console that would change everything. And by “everything”, I mean it was suddenly possible to play Mass Effect 3 or the latest 2D Mario game on a chunky tablet controller while your dad regained control of the family telly. Revolutionary.
Call Of Duty: World At War remastered looks absolutely perfect
Call Of Duty: World At War, arguably one of the more underrated Call Of Duty games out there, has been given a handsome new lick of paint by a dedicated fan. Activision is no stranger to remastering Call Of Duty games, of course, money-hungry blighters that they are. In the past few years we've seen brand-new versions of Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 released, which would certainly suggest that further walks down memory lane are on the cards.
Sonic Frontiers is being review bombed by furious fans
Sonic Frontiers is being barraged with review bombs following YouTuber Videogamedunkey's criticisms of the game in a recent video, and the strangest thing is, no one's sure who is leaving the low scores. Rewind. So Dunkey was playing Sonic Frontiers and roasting it for a handful of its design choices,...
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
