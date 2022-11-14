ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tyla

New mum horrified after realising her baby's name sounds like pasta

A mum has told how she accidentally named her daughter after a world-famous pasta dish. Taking to Reddit, the mother explained that her child's middle name was supposed to be tribute to her late mother-in-law. The baby's grandma sadly lost her fight with breast cancer, which inspired the name seven...
Tyla

Bride left furious by children at her wedding

A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
Tyla

Dad hates his own toddler's name and has already changed it once

Naming your child is no easy task, especially when you've got a few ideas and can't decide on just one. This was the problem for a UK father who said he and his wife were pressured into naming their newborn - and now he's not so sure about their decision.
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
The Independent

Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him

A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
pethelpful.com

Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
