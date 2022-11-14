Read full article on original website
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
New mum horrified after realising her baby's name sounds like pasta
A mum has told how she accidentally named her daughter after a world-famous pasta dish. Taking to Reddit, the mother explained that her child's middle name was supposed to be tribute to her late mother-in-law. The baby's grandma sadly lost her fight with breast cancer, which inspired the name seven...
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
Bride left furious by children at her wedding
A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
Dad hates his own toddler's name and has already changed it once
Naming your child is no easy task, especially when you've got a few ideas and can't decide on just one. This was the problem for a UK father who said he and his wife were pressured into naming their newborn - and now he's not so sure about their decision.
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him
A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Watch Adorable Twins Take Their Babies Out for an "Old Lady" Stroll
They're the cutest little mommies
People left in stitches as Depop seller is caught red handed trying to rip off buyer
A Depop seller has been left with their tail between their legs after making a hilarious mistake when trying to con a buyer. Who doesn't love a bit of Depop drama on a dreary old Tuesday?. Clearly lots of people considering there's now a whole Instagram account dedicated to the...
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
Former wedding co-ordinator claims she's so hot grooms hit on her on their big day
A woman who used to work as a wedding planner says she’s so attractive that grooms would hit on her while she was planning their nuptials — and it gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘don’t tell the bride’. Nova Jewels used to...
A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin heartbroken sons will grow up not knowing their dad after his terminal diagnosis
A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has said it 'breaks [his] heart' that his sons will not grow up knowing their dad as he revealed a terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin, 48, revealed his diagnosis in a new interview released this month in which he recalled being told he had lung cancer.
