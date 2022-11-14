Jaime R. Harrison is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s first African American chairman. Harrison was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 5, 1976. Rodney Stewart and Patricia (Harrison) Stewart are his parents. He is Willie and Jimmie Lou Harrison’s grandson. His teenage mother and grandparents raised him. Harrison, a first-generation college graduate, earned a B.A. in 1998. at Yale University in Political Science Harrison returned to Orangeburg, South Carolina, after graduation, and worked as a world geography teacher at his alma mater, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, for a year before taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer for College Summit.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO