Tax rebate 2022: South Carolina residents set to get $800 check by end of year
South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax returns by the extended deadline of Oct. 17 will get a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end. Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted. The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than...
Officials warn consumers about utility imposter scammers as temperatures drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) is partnering with South Carolina utilities to warn consumers about utility imposter scams as consumers turn on their heat for the winter on Utility Scam Awareness Day. Officials said consumers...
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
How to determine if you're eligible for the 2022 South Carolina tax rebate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians could be in for a holiday treat. The state Department of Revenue issued a one-time rebate of up to $800 to some residents, based on their 2021 taxes. That's leading to questions about eligibility, and exactly how much will be coming back. Brandon Smith...
SC Department of Revenue issuing Individual Income Tax rebate checks
Anyone who filed taxes in 2021, with a taxable South Carolina income is eligible for the rebate. You can track the status of the rebate online.
DSS launches online portal to help families apply for child care financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The number of South Carolina families needing child care financial assistance is growing. According to DSS, currently more than 36,000 children are receiving child care assistance through the federal funded COVID 300 Voucher program. To meet the growing demand DSS is now using an online portal instead of paper applications.
Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
Scammers targeting South Carolina EBT cardholders with phony texts, state says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — If you have an EBT benefit card and get a text that your card has been locked, the South Carolina Department of Social Services says it’s a scam and there’s no need to worry. According to the agency, it’s a part of a phishing campaign being used by scammers to obtain […]
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers
Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
Will You Get This $800 Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina Going Out Now?
South Carolina has started issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this week. Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina who filed their return before the Oct. 17 deadline can expect to receive up to $800 in the form of an income tax rebate from the state before the end of the year.
Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina?
Some South Carolinians will get a nice holiday boost this year in the form of an $800 rebate payment. The payments are currently being issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Cash App...
Jaime R. Harrison: The First African American Elected to Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party
Jaime R. Harrison is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s first African American chairman. Harrison was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 5, 1976. Rodney Stewart and Patricia (Harrison) Stewart are his parents. He is Willie and Jimmie Lou Harrison’s grandson. His teenage mother and grandparents raised him. Harrison, a first-generation college graduate, earned a B.A. in 1998. at Yale University in Political Science Harrison returned to Orangeburg, South Carolina, after graduation, and worked as a world geography teacher at his alma mater, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, for a year before taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer for College Summit.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
