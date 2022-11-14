ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
WBTV

S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
WRDW-TV

New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
howafrica.com

Jaime R. Harrison: The First African American Elected to Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party

Jaime R. Harrison is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s first African American chairman. Harrison was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 5, 1976. Rodney Stewart and Patricia (Harrison) Stewart are his parents. He is Willie and Jimmie Lou Harrison’s grandson. His teenage mother and grandparents raised him. Harrison, a first-generation college graduate, earned a B.A. in 1998. at Yale University in Political Science Harrison returned to Orangeburg, South Carolina, after graduation, and worked as a world geography teacher at his alma mater, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, for a year before taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer for College Summit.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
