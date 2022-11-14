Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Judith A. Jewett, 80, of Marlborough
– Judith A. (Lombardi) Jewett, 80, of Marlborough passed away Thursday November 10, 2022, with her children at her side. Her husband of 60 years Charles B. Jewett died in 2019. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude (Murphy) Lombardi. She was a graduate...
communityadvocate.com
William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin
Berlin – Mr. William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 9, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife Doris S. Lowe of 57 years. He leaves three sons and two daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and so many friends whom he cherished dearly along the way. Bill was predeceased by one son, William F. Lowe III.
communityadvocate.com
Susan M. Chaney, 62, formerly of Marlborough
– Susan M. Chaney, 62 of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Marlborough died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Susan was born in Newton MA, the daughter of Edward J. and Elizabeth A (Carrigan) Chaney. She graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a Truck Driver...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Nov. 18 edition
3:08 a.m. Arrested, Alexandro Fred Rivera, 42, of 111 Piedmont St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for possess Class B drug. 5:18 a.m. Arrested, Chang-Ching Hung, 49, of 137 W Main St., Apt. W, Westborough, for OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leave scene of property damage, fail to stop/yield.
communityadvocate.com
MetroWest Free Medical Program moves to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program has announced that it will be changing locations to 246 Maple St., Suite 1, in Marlborough. The program offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health and vision clinics. With 2,000 square feet of medical space, the clinic...
communityadvocate.com
New monument honors Westborough’s Revolutionary War militia
WESTBOROUGH – According to family lore, Daniel Nurse fought in the Revolutionary War. However, his name was not part of the Revolutionary War monument at Minuteman Park. Thanks to his descendent, David Nourse, Nurse – along with 118 other Revolutionary War veterans from Westborough – have been honored with their own monument nearby.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Community Cupboard offers groceries for full Thanksgiving meal
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Community Cupboard (MCC), a direct service of the United Way of Tri-County, is once again offering neighbors in need bags full of groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal this November. For the thousands of individuals and families who seek assistance at MCC each month, knowing...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police log, Nov. 18 edition
8:02 a.m. Breakneck Hill/Turnpike Rds. Traffic lights inoperable. 10:59 a.m. Main St./Marlboro Rd. Erratic operator. 12:39 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Traffic complaint. 5:09 p.m. Turnpike/Oak Hill Rds. Erratic operator. 5:47 p.m. Northboro Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 8:58 p.m. Oregon Rd. Noise complaint. 10:29 p.m. Marlboro Rd. Erratic operator. 11:58 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Abandoned...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police charge woman after finding stun guns in vehicle
SHREWSBURY – A Worcester woman faces charges after police allegedly found two stun guns in her car. On Nov. 15 at 1:12 a.m., a Shrewsbury officer pulled a vehicle over on Boston Turnpike for alleged motor vehicle infractions. According to a press release, the driver gave a false name to police, but was later identified as Jeanne Harris, 33, of Worcester.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough releases ARPA funds for Community Meals
NORTHBOROUGH – Community Meals has received funding after the Board of Selectmen released American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the program. The selectmen released $15,000 for the program during their Nov. 7 meeting. Northborough is slated to receive a total of $4.5 million in federal ARPA funds. However,...
communityadvocate.com
Firefighters respond to fire at Grafton spa
GRAFTON – Truth Organic Spa on North Main Street is seeking a temporary home after a fire caused heavy damage. Early on Nov. 13, the Grafton Fire Department responded to 55 North Main Street following reports of a structure fire. On arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire, and a second alarm was called.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board sets Special Town Meeting for Dec. 10
WESTBOROUGH — Another Special Town Meeting is on deck. During its Nov. 15 meeting, the Select Board voted to call the meeting for 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Westborough High School. At the meeting, the Select Board acknowledged that on Nov. 7, the Town Clerk’s office received a...
communityadvocate.com
White Cliffs designated as one of the most endangered historic resources
NORTHBOROUGH – As Northborough seeks proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs, the mansion has been placed on the list of Massachusetts’ most endangered historic resources. The list is compiled and published by Preservation Massachusetts, which is a nonprofit advocacy and education organization that is dedicated...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury traffic stop leads to firearm, drug charges
SHREWSBURY – A gun, suboxone, cocaine and heroin were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of Framingham and the passenger, Johnny Flores, 34, of Marlborough. On Nov. 12 at approximately 1:37 a.m., a...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton follows rest of state in election results
GRAFTON – Who is Robert Hammer IV, and why did he show up in every race posted on Grafton’s state election ballot?. According to unofficial results posted by the Town Clerk’s office this week, Hammer received one write-in vote in every race, from governor to the school committee for Blackstone Valley Tech.
communityadvocate.com
Portman Industrial withdraws application for Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Portman Industrial, the developers of the proposed Intel redevelopment, have withdrawn their site plan application, according to Michael Pill, who is an attorney representing abutters. Pill said he received a letter from the special counsel who is representing the town during the Intel redevelopment process, Mark Babrowski....
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Select Board’s Moe DePalo does not plan to run for re-election
SHREWSBURY – Select Board Chair Moe DePalo has announced his plans to retire at the end of his term in May and not seek re-election. “I have reached the point in my life where it is time to start a new chapter. I want to focus on my family and my health and other areas of interest,” DePalo said during a Select Board meeting Nov. 16.
