ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Spurs' Malaki Branham (ankle) out again on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Malaki Branham (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Branham continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to return will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Branham is averaging...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon will sit out after Denver's forward came down with an illness. Expect Jeff Green to see an increased role on Wednesday night. Green's projection includes 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy