Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Malaki Branham (ankle) out again on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Malaki Branham (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Branham continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to return will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Branham is averaging...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting
New Orleans seeks to put together consecutive wins once again, facing their division rival from up the Mississippi River.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon will sit out after Denver's forward came down with an illness. Expect Jeff Green to see an increased role on Wednesday night. Green's projection includes 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
