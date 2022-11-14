Read full article on original website
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Billings, Does Your Workplace Breakroom Look Like This, Too?
That's probably the word that best describes break rooms all around the workplace. I went to get a glass of water this morning and I looked in our sink and saw all of these coffee cups stacked in there like people at our Mexico trip giveaway party last Saturday. I...
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing
I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
Inflation Gone Wild? Breakfast for Two in Billings Over $30
Today, after a quick visit to a local body shop to take photos for their new website, one of our account executives and I stopped for a quick breakfast. However, at the end of the meal, we both had sticker shock. For the purpose of not irking a local business,...
Look! Mix 97.1 Had Their EPIC 90’s and 2K Party, It Was Wild
This was the "Welcome Nikki to Billings" party the TSM team threw with me. First off, I want to thank everyone for coming out! You guys made me feel so good, and so special. I can't explain how grateful I am for this opportunity to be a part of this morning show with Michael Foth and the team. Thank you to the account executives for your hard work; special shoutout to Lacey Sullivan! Thank you to all the sponsors for this epic night of fun and laughter. Thank you to Black Widow Entertainment for their performances with live snakes!
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
[PHOTOS] What You Missed at the HUGE Flakes Trip Giveaway Party in Billings
Wasn't that a party? If you weren't in attendance at the Muzzle Loader/Powderhorn on Saturday night, you missed a good time for our Flakes trip giveaway. Even if you weren't there for the free trip giveaway, it was a great get-together. And this year's crowd was especially raucous. I told...
Delving into Wet Nose Wednesday with Devlyn, the Cutest Puppy!
We had a very well-behaved young puppy in our studios today, and she just warmed our hearts. Devlyn, the Black Lab puppy was amazing to be around. She's four months old and was a transfer from Wolf Point. If you'd like to know more information or learn how to adopt...
Is it Illegal to Heat Up your Car in Montana While You Wait Indoors?
The temps in Billings are dropping to 9 degrees tonight. And a cold winter is ahead of us. I don’t have a remote start on my car, but I’m thinking I need one. It’s quite lovely getting in a warmed car on a bitter cold day. But is it legal to let your car idle and warm up?
Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings
It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
Montana boy now cancer free; family drops off hundreds of toys to help others
Cancer is always a tough word to hear, even tougher when that cancer is affecting kids. One Billings family is celebrating a victory over the disease, while also trying to help fighting the battle.
Billings, Do You Have Collectibles and Do You Know How Much They’re Worth?
Do you have any collectibles at home and have you ever found out how much they are worth?. I think everyone has something at home that they would love to get an honest appraisal on but don't know where to go for it. For instance, if you had any type...
What Happened? A Trip to Rimrock Mall in Billings Was Depressing
Today, the big boss of Townsquare Media Billings and I decided to go shopping. For what? Well, our newest station, Mix 97.1, is hosting their "Epic Mixer" tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) and the theme is 90's & 2K. So... of course he needs to come to the event dressed up.
Billings Flying Service Appoints President
Billings Flying Service (BFS), a family-owned helicopter heavy-lift and aerial firefighting service and CH-47 Chinook MRO, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Nenadovic as president of the company. Nenadovic will work hand in hand with the Blain Family to develop a leadership team to drive strategic growth, build customer engagement and experience, and position the company for expanded success.
The Breakfast Flakes Send a BIG Thank You to Helpful Billings Community
It's a big week for us with Flakesgiving. This is much bigger though than just feeding 10-15,000 people every year. It's about the community giving back to help others and it's a testimonial to everyone who lives here and has a business here. Because of these great people, we are...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Did You Know The Beatles Covered a Song By a Montanan?
The Beatles are maybe the most written-about band in all of music, but not everyone knows their Montana connection. Here's the original 1959 song "Hippy Hippy Shake" by Chan Romero from Billings. There's such an energy to this rock and roll song. Typical of that era, the lyrics are about...
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
