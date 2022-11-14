ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
RED LODGE, MT
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing

I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
BILLINGS, MT
Look! Mix 97.1 Had Their EPIC 90’s and 2K Party, It Was Wild

This was the "Welcome Nikki to Billings" party the TSM team threw with me. First off, I want to thank everyone for coming out! You guys made me feel so good, and so special. I can't explain how grateful I am for this opportunity to be a part of this morning show with Michael Foth and the team. Thank you to the account executives for your hard work; special shoutout to Lacey Sullivan! Thank you to all the sponsors for this epic night of fun and laughter. Thank you to Black Widow Entertainment for their performances with live snakes!
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
MONTANA STATE
Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings

It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Flying Service Appoints President

Billings Flying Service (BFS), a family-owned helicopter heavy-lift and aerial firefighting service and CH-47 Chinook MRO, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Nenadovic as president of the company. Nenadovic will work hand in hand with the Blain Family to develop a leadership team to drive strategic growth, build customer engagement and experience, and position the company for expanded success.
BILLINGS, MT
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana

Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
MILES CITY, MT
