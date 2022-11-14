Read full article on original website
Woman Only Finds Out She’s Pregnant While Giving Birth in Viral TikTok
While it might sound like something straight out of a movie or TV show (in fact it was a big part of the storyline from Mad Men season 1), there are real-life stories of folks who had no idea that they were pregnant until it was time for them to give birth. Heck, there was an entire reality TV series literally named I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant that featured folks who were unaware there was a gestating fetus inside of them until the 11th hour.
Mum who just had new baby discovers she's pregnant again
After giving birth, most people return home to cards, bouquets of flowers and (hopefully) a nice, chilled bottle of bubbles in the fridge. But when doting mum Loren Ahinnawa returned home from the hospital with her newborn, Massimo, in tow, it wasn’t long before she realised she was already pregnant again.
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
Mum opens up about disappointment after finding out she was pregnant with fourth son
A woman has spoken about the reality of gender disappointment after discovering she was pregnant with her fourth son. You can see her talk about it here:. Erica Swinehart, 24, has four sons under the age of five but has admitted to feeling sad about the fact that she may never have a daughter.
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother
Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
Teen who had 13 foster families says couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant
A teen who bounced around 13 foster families growing up says a couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant at the age of 15. Blossom Farey, now 21, found out she was expecting a baby in December 2016 and was ultimately terrified about the future. She decided to carry...
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
Olivia Attwood says she's 'heartbroken' in first interview since leaving I'm A Celeb
Olivia Attwood has described herself as 'heartbroken' over having to leave the jungle in her first interview since her quick exit from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. The much-loved show had barely got off the ground this year before it was announced that Attwood, who was one of the twelve campmates set to try and last three weeks in the Australian bush, would be leaving the show for good.
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty. The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May. She shares the news...
Emily Blunt says three specific words in a script will mean she's 'out' of a project
Emily Blunt has three specific words that serve as a bit of a red flag when it comes to choosing her next project, saying if she sees them in the script, she’s 'out'. Blunt, 39, is known for her roles in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, The Girl on the Train, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow and – more recently – The English, an epic western series that debuted on the BBC last week that sees her star as in which she plays an aristocratic English woman called Lady Cornelia Locke.
Abby De La Rosa Debuts Nick Cannon’s 11 Child, Daughter Zeppelin
Abby De La Rosa is giving the public a look at her third child with Nick Cannon, his 11th overall. Abby took to Instagram on Sunday to debut her and Nick Cannon’s daughter Zeppelin whom she gave birth to on Friday, Daily Mail reports. “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,”...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Enjoys Epic Butterfly Birthday Bash! Photos Inside the Pink Party
Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with an epic pink butterfly party, and most of the reality TV family attended the kiddo’s special day. Auntie Khloé Kardashian was one of the first to share photos and videos from the event via her Instagram Stories.
Olivia Attwood responds to pregnancy rumours as reason she left I’m A Celeb
Olivia Attwood has hit back at pregnancy rumours that have been following her ever since she left the I'm A Celebrity camp early. The reality star was among this year's favourites in this year's line-up, and seemed super excited to get stuck in with some Bushtucker trials. That's why fans were so shocked when ITV announced that Olivia had to leave the show after just 24 hours for medical reasons.
'Selfish' Woman Exposes Pregnancy at Wedding of Boyfriend's Sister
Is it ever okay to steal someone else’s thunder?. An event as big as a wedding day can bring up a lot of emotions and feelings for those involved. Especially for the people planning the big event, they can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
Woman Uninvites Future SIL From Her Wedding For Telling Her Fiancé She's Pregnant - Is She Wrong?
Do you think the bride or the future sister-in-law is wrong?
Emotional moment mother-of-two tells husband she’s pregnant on his birthday
A mother-of-two surprised her husband on his birthday with an extra-special gift - the news that he was to become a father again.Jai-Lyn Elliott knew she was four weeks pregnant when her husband Matthew Elliot’s birthday came around, so decided to keep it secret and surprise him on the big day.The assistant university director from Maryland set up a camera to record her spouse’s reaction to the news.“He thought I bought him a new Apple Watch, but little did he know, baby number three was on the way,” Jai-Lyn said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mother shocked after realising proper use for helpful supermarket trolley sectionAdopted woman tracks down birth parents just months before they pass awayZookeepers stunned after baby giraffe born just six weeks after his brother
Woman "Reveals" Her Pregnancy at a Wedding, Angering the Bride and Her Family
68% of pregnant couples announce the news to their family one by one, with the majority of the rest taking to social media to share the news. One woman, U/biddiek created a post where she explains how her happy news ended up becoming a source of anger for other people.
Olivia Attwood finally breaks silence on why she left I'm A Celeb
Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! after just one day in the jungle. The former Love Island star told her fans she was ‘heartbroken’ following her swift departure from the show, with ITV remaining fairly tight-lipped over why.
