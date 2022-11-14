ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Only Finds Out She’s Pregnant While Giving Birth in Viral TikTok

While it might sound like something straight out of a movie or TV show (in fact it was a big part of the storyline from Mad Men season 1), there are real-life stories of folks who had no idea that they were pregnant until it was time for them to give birth. Heck, there was an entire reality TV series literally named I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant that featured folks who were unaware there was a gestating fetus inside of them until the 11th hour.
Tyla

Mum who just had new baby discovers she's pregnant again

After giving birth, most people return home to cards, bouquets of flowers and (hopefully) a nice, chilled bottle of bubbles in the fridge. But when doting mum Loren Ahinnawa returned home from the hospital with her newborn, Massimo, in tow, it wasn’t long before she realised she was already pregnant again.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
WeHaveKids

Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
Tyla

Olivia Attwood says she's 'heartbroken' in first interview since leaving I'm A Celeb

Olivia Attwood has described herself as 'heartbroken' over having to leave the jungle in her first interview since her quick exit from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. The much-loved show had barely got off the ground this year before it was announced that Attwood, who was one of the twelve campmates set to try and last three weeks in the Australian bush, would be leaving the show for good.
Tyla

Emily Blunt says three specific words in a script will mean she's 'out' of a project

Emily Blunt has three specific words that serve as a bit of a red flag when it comes to choosing her next project, saying if she sees them in the script, she’s 'out'. Blunt, 39, is known for her roles in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, The Girl on the Train, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow and – more recently – The English, an epic western series that debuted on the BBC last week that sees her star as in which she plays an aristocratic English woman called Lady Cornelia Locke.
Tyla

Olivia Attwood responds to pregnancy rumours as reason she left I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood has hit back at pregnancy rumours that have been following her ever since she left the I'm A Celebrity camp early. The reality star was among this year's favourites in this year's line-up, and seemed super excited to get stuck in with some Bushtucker trials. That's why fans were so shocked when ITV announced that Olivia had to leave the show after just 24 hours for medical reasons.
The Independent

Emotional moment mother-of-two tells husband she’s pregnant on his birthday

A mother-of-two surprised her husband on his birthday with an extra-special gift - the news that he was to become a father again.Jai-Lyn Elliott knew she was four weeks pregnant when her husband Matthew Elliot’s birthday came around, so decided to keep it secret and surprise him on the big day.The assistant university director from Maryland set up a camera to record her spouse’s reaction to the news.“He thought I bought him a new Apple Watch, but little did he know, baby number three was on the way,” Jai-Lyn said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mother shocked after realising proper use for helpful supermarket trolley sectionAdopted woman tracks down birth parents just months before they pass awayZookeepers stunned after baby giraffe born just six weeks after his brother
MARYLAND STATE
Tyla

Olivia Attwood finally breaks silence on why she left I'm A Celeb

Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! after just one day in the jungle. The former Love Island star told her fans she was ‘heartbroken’ following her swift departure from the show, with ITV remaining fairly tight-lipped over why.
Tyla

Tyla

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy