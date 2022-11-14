A mother-of-two surprised her husband on his birthday with an extra-special gift - the news that he was to become a father again.Jai-Lyn Elliott knew she was four weeks pregnant when her husband Matthew Elliot’s birthday came around, so decided to keep it secret and surprise him on the big day.The assistant university director from Maryland set up a camera to record her spouse’s reaction to the news.“He thought I bought him a new Apple Watch, but little did he know, baby number three was on the way,” Jai-Lyn said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mother shocked after realising proper use for helpful supermarket trolley sectionAdopted woman tracks down birth parents just months before they pass awayZookeepers stunned after baby giraffe born just six weeks after his brother

