Update Rock Island - November 14, 2022
Update Rock Island is a segment at City Council meetings given by Mayor Mike Thoms focusing on news in Rock Island. The video segment from the meeting is available on YouTube. The public is welcome to have a cup of coffee and conversation with Rock Island police officers on Thursday, November 17 at Nest Café, 1524 4th Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport working to host RAGBRAI’s 50th in 2023
2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), and Davenport is hoping to be picked to be the end point – as it was the first year, in 1973. The big 50th RAGBRAI is set for July 23 through July...
wvik.org
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
ourquadcities.com
R.I. economic development back fully staffed
The Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department is fully staffed for the first time in three years, as the city prepares to implement projects with the help of $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. “After more than three years without a complete management team, the Community and...
ourquadcities.com
Farm & Fleet | Toyland
We are entering the season of giving and Santa could use some help making sure some local kids get presents this Christmas. The perfect place to find those special gifts–Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline. Find more information at FarmandFleet.com.
ourquadcities.com
Cookies & Dreams back in downtown Davenport through holidays
The holiday season is a time when dreams come true, so it’s fitting that Cookies & Dreams is returning (for a limited time) to downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up store. Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., at 221 E. 2nd St., you can get a selection...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island tax proposal discussed
A proposed special service area tax for downtown Rock Island went before city council Monday night and some business owners and residents expressed their opinions. These tax dollars would be used to improve downtown. Property owners in the special service area would pay a 1.15 percent property tax on their...
Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb. 16
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Do you remember the...16th night of...February?. Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic masters of 70's groove, are paying a visit to the Quad Cities at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb 16. 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The 20-time Grammy Award nominees, six-time Grammy winners, Hall of Fame...
ourquadcities.com
QC poet to give reading, workshop in Port Byron
Quad Cities poet Salvatore Marici will give a free reading Wednesday and free writing workshop Saturday in Port Byron. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Marici will read his poetry from his new collection “Sneezing Coyotes,” plus poems from his three previous books via Ice Cube Press.
ourquadcities.com
Fighting hunger in Galesburg
River Bend Food Bank is the primary source for families struggling with food insecurity in the area. On Tuesday, the food bank took a big step to make it easier to help families in the Galesburg area. There was a ribbon cutting for a new storage facility in Galesburg. The...
ourquadcities.com
Big changes ahead in downtown Rock Island
Change is inevitable, and big changes are on the horizon for downtown Rock Island. Rock island Public Works Director Mike Bartels dropped by Local 4 to talk about future plans for the city. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
ourquadcities.com
Boil advisory lifted for West Davenport, Blue Grass
A boil advisory for Blue Grass and some parts of Davenport has been lifted. Because of two large water main breaks November 12, Iowa American Water had issued a precautionary boil advisory that impacted customers in Blue Grass and portions of west Davenport. Samples were taken from the affected areas, and tests confirmed that the water continues to meet all federal and state requirements. Iowa American Water has issued a statement that it is no longer necessary for affected customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
ourquadcities.com
Community Comforts drive begins at libraries
If you’re counting your blessings this November, you can pay that good fortune forward with the Rock Island Public Library’s Community Comforts Drive, a news release says. The library will welcome donations of household supplies and personal care items through December 3 at all library locations. Community Comforts...
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
ourquadcities.com
3 QC musicians to play with Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller’s national holiday tour starts today, and three Quad Cities string players will be performing in three Iowa concerts in its first week. Matt Manweiler (violin), Jennifer Pickering (viola) and Paula Hartmann (violin) are joining the popular group — which bills itself as the No. 1 Christmas artist in history — in Dubuque on Thursday, Nov. 17, and two shows in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 19. They will be at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center and Iowa City’s Hancher Auditorium; there are no QC dates on the 2022 Christmas tour.
ourquadcities.com
JA contest at Palmer crowns business ‘titans’
Students from seven area high schools earned the opportunity to compete in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Palmer College, Davenport. The competition — sponsored by Vickie Anne Palmer in honor of her parents — was won by Mediapolis High School....
ourquadcities.com
Ribbon cutting set Friday for Wholly Grinds
A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wholly Grinds Coffee will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wholly Grinds Coffee, 2409 11t St., Suite B, Rock Island at Embassy Square Mall. Representatives from the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the City of Rock Island, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson will preside over the ribbon cutting.
