A boil advisory for Blue Grass and some parts of Davenport has been lifted. Because of two large water main breaks November 12, Iowa American Water had issued a precautionary boil advisory that impacted customers in Blue Grass and portions of west Davenport. Samples were taken from the affected areas, and tests confirmed that the water continues to meet all federal and state requirements. Iowa American Water has issued a statement that it is no longer necessary for affected customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

BLUE GRASS, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO