Morgantown, WV

Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit

2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Interim AD: Brown's 'Fate' at WVU is 'Not Tied' to Lyons' Departure

Monday morning, West Virginia University announced that it has "parted ways" with Athletic Director Shane Lyons. The biggest reason for his departure is the current state of the football program, meaning head coach Neal Brown's future is uncertain as well. In April of 2021, Lyons gave Brown a two-year contract extension after finishing the 2020 season with a 6-4 record, which included an AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Army. Since, Brown and the Mountaineers have failed to make any progress going 10-13 over the last two seasons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia’s Next Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, today’s “forced resignation” of Shane Lyons has been in the works behind the scenes for a while now. And to be clear, Neal Brown has exactly a zero percent chance of remaining the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers following this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV

