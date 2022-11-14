ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MA

Person found dead after fire at repair garage in Northfield, fire marshal says

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Mass. — State and local fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a fatal fire that killed one person at a repair garage in Northfield on Sunday night, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement Monday.

Firefighters responded to the area of 90 East St. at about 7 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames at a repair garage located in a single-story building.

One adult was found inside the building and declared dead at the scene, Ostroskey said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure.

The fire went to two alarms, drawing mutual aid companies from Bernardston, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Warwick in Massachusetts, as well as Hinsdale and Winchester, New Hampshire, and Vernon, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont, provided station coverage during the incident. They were supported at the scene by the Northfield Police Department, Northfield EMS, Northfield Highway Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The fire destroyed the building of origin and damaged a nearby garage and a property across the street as well.

Its cause remains under investigation by the Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Northwestern District Attorney.

