MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, flu cases in the state are at a five-year high, and hospitalizations are on the rise. As of Nov. 14, positive cases of the flu have increased dramatically over the past five years as reports to LDH’s Office of Public Health show that 10.49% of patient visits have been due to flu-like symptoms. LDH says this is nearly double the national average of 5.5%.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO