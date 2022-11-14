ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Wild hogs cost LA farmers millions, trap keeps hogs from destroying NELA crops

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage. The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”
Louisiana sees surge of flu cases, LDH urges vaccination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, flu cases in the state are at a five-year high, and hospitalizations are on the rise. As of Nov. 14, positive cases of the flu have increased dramatically over the past five years as reports to LDH’s Office of Public Health show that 10.49% of patient visits have been due to flu-like symptoms. LDH says this is nearly double the national average of 5.5%.
6 NELA schools score above average in new La. Department of Education assessment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education released this year’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems. Six districts in Northeast Louisiana (NELA) received grades above the state average of 77.1, which is a B letter grade and is a two-point increase from the previous school year. 11 schools scored below that.
LOUISIANA STATE

