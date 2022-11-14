Read full article on original website
La. school performance scores return to pre-pandemic level, according to La. Dept. of Education
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education said the majority of school systems in the state improved their performance scores in 2022 when compared to the data from 2021. Highest Performing School Districts in Metro Baton Rouge:. Zachary - 96.6. West Feliciana - 95.4. Ascension - 92.
Wild hogs cost LA farmers millions, trap keeps hogs from destroying NELA crops
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage. The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”
Louisiana sees surge of flu cases, LDH urges vaccination
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, flu cases in the state are at a five-year high, and hospitalizations are on the rise. As of Nov. 14, positive cases of the flu have increased dramatically over the past five years as reports to LDH’s Office of Public Health show that 10.49% of patient visits have been due to flu-like symptoms. LDH says this is nearly double the national average of 5.5%.
6 NELA schools score above average in new La. Department of Education assessment
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education released this year’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems. Six districts in Northeast Louisiana (NELA) received grades above the state average of 77.1, which is a B letter grade and is a two-point increase from the previous school year. 11 schools scored below that.
La.’s juvenile detention facilities at max capacity; officials asking judges to release young offenders
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has asked for juvenile court judges to release young offenders on parole to free up space at facilities across the state, and informed judges that OJJ can no longer accept more youth into state custody. In a letter sent...
