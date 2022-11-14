We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You probably know Ina Garten as a chef, writer, and host of the Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa." After starting her career in food as the owner of a food emporium and then going on to write her first cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," Garten rose to fame as a celebrity chef (via Food Network). Today, in addition to her duties on TV, she has a new show, "Be My Guest With Ina Garten," and she is still an active writer –- her latest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners" released at the end of October 2022 (via Amazon). She even finds time for occasional silliness -– her recipe for a giant cosmopolitan went viral in 2020 with over 3 million views.

