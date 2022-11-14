ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

How Long Does it Take to Cook the Perfect Turkey?

Holiday cooking is upon us—happy Thanksgiving!—and everyone is wondering: How long does it take to cook a turkey?. Well, how long you should roast a turkey depends largely on how much it weighs, as well as whether you plan to stuff it. For an oven set to 325°F, FoodSafety.gov recommends the following roasting times based on the weight of a fully thawed turkey:
Mashed

The Rule Of Thumb For Preparing The Right Amount Of Thanksgiving Pie

What's Thanksgiving without pie? Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a blowout meal for extended family and friends, you may wonder just how many pies you need to satisfy everyone at the table. Well, this depends on a few different factors. The first factor is the type of pie...
Mashed

Ina Garten's 'Game Plan' For Thanksgiving Dinner

Declared a public holiday in 1862, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, enjoy great food, and be thankful for different things (via Statista). While everyone's Thanksgiving day meal might look different, an example spread could include a roasted turkey, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, bread rolls, and pumpkin pie. According to YouGovAmerica, the most popular Thanksgiving sides include stuffing and mashed potatoes, with 53% of Americans favoring the former and 51% choosing the latter.
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Mashed

The Fashionista Side Of Ina Garten That Not Many Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You probably know Ina Garten as a chef, writer, and host of the Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa." After starting her career in food as the owner of a food emporium and then going on to write her first cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," Garten rose to fame as a celebrity chef (via Food Network). Today, in addition to her duties on TV, she has a new show, "Be My Guest With Ina Garten," and she is still an active writer –- her latest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners" released at the end of October 2022 (via Amazon). She even finds time for occasional silliness -– her recipe for a giant cosmopolitan went viral in 2020 with over 3 million views.
ABC News

Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat

Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

How To Avoid Holiday Cooking Stress, According To Katie Lee Biegel - Exclusive

The winter months are stressful enough, but when you top it off with the holidays, it's a whole different ball game. Family drama and a packed kitchen can be a recipe for disaster — and maybe even a burned Thanksgiving turkey. To help combat all the holiday chaos, Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel has teamed up with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove to introduce "kitchen therapy." (Why we haven't thought of that concept before, we have no idea.)
Mashed

How Much Wine Should You Buy For Thanksgiving?

If you've been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you know that there's tons of work that goes into planning out the big day. There are a lot of mistakes you're probably making when cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, so it's important to do your research ahead of time, including figuring out what size turkey you need to buy based on how many people will be dining with you.
DogTime

What Thanksgiving Foods Can You Safely Share With Your Dog?

With Thanksgiving around the corner, you may be wrapped up in planning the holiday yourself or just looking forward to the big meal. Whatever your turkey day future holds, it’s important that dog parents know what Thanksgiving foods are and aren’t safe to share with your pup. Please note that salt, spices, and butter are […] The post What Thanksgiving Foods Can You Safely Share With Your Dog? appeared first on DogTime.
Mashed

Mashed

