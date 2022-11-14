Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
PADD’s Frogue Talks Leadership Changes, Infrastructure With Cadiz Rotary
Election cycles often bring about new, fresh leadership to the table — usually to discuss and enact ideals hopefully improving a wide range of constituents and their needs. That’s no different for the Pennyrile Area Development District, which for more than 50 years has helped navigate and negotiate federal and state funding associated with municipal and non-profit projects across the nine-county region.
whvoradio.com
Shelby Mohon Crowned Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess
Trigg County High School student Shelby Mohon was crowned the Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess Sunday in Lexington. In addition to being named the pageant princess, Mohon won the hospitality award. She qualified for the state pageant by placing in the Miss Fourth pageant in Madisonville in July. Shelby will...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville City Council Unanimously Approves Solar Systems Variance
Solar energy systems planned inside the city limits garnered new regulations Tuesday night, when Hopkinsville City Council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance decreeing 1,000-foot setbacks from property lines be observed in future 40-acre-plus panel projects. It didn’t come, however, without some consternation from citizen Marby Schlegel.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Renshaw Discusses Day As Hopkinsville Mayor
For the briefest of moments, Logan Renshaw was the “Mayor of Hopkinsville.”. During Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, the Sinking Fork Elementary student sat in the seat held by incumbent mayor Wendell Lynch — giving a detailed report about his visit and learning experience with city leadership.
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Drop A Nickel In West Kentucky
After a month of fluctuation, gas price averages in west central Kentucky took a nickel dip this week, dropping to $3.40 for this seven-day stretch. It’s $3.36/gallon in Bowling Green, $3.26 in Elizabethtown, $3.83 in Louisville, $3.24 in Owensboro and $3.32 in Paducah. This time last year, however, the...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Bureau Thanks Legislators
Christian County Farm Bureau leaders are thanking local, area, state, and federal legislators for their continued willingness to listen to the needs of agriculture. Christian County Farm Bureau President J. E. Pryor told legislators during the Legislative Appreciation Dinner at the Farm Bureau south office that the partnership continues to be strong between legislators and the county’s largest farm organization.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
whvoradio.com
47th Annual MSU Rodeo Roundup Kicks Off Thursday
The 47th Annual Murray State University College Rodeo kicks-off Thursday at the Cherry Expo Center in Murray. Caldwell County graduate Sydney Newton, daughter of Steve and Sarah Newton formerly of Princeton, attends MSU and is a member of the Racer’s Rodeo Team. She briefly explains how she got into rodeo.
whvoradio.com
Ham Fest Committee Lauds Successful 46th Annual Affair
Committee members took time last Wednesday afternoon to breathe a collective sigh of relief, and fully review the 46th Annual Country Ham Festival a month after its celebration. Of note, the yearly Trigg pig shindig operated in the green this season — with booth rentals making more than $32,000, T-shirt...
whvoradio.com
F And M Bank Challenges Community To Help Finish Grace House
One of the newest banking institutions in Hopkinsville is challenging the community to help Grace and Mercy complete the Grace House with little or no debt. F and M Bank board member John Peck and Market President Ryan Milauskus presented a $5,000 check to help with the cost of renovating the Grace and Mercy Grace House that will house three apartments to help ladies transition from the year-long program back to their new lives. Peck says the Grace House is the next step in the growth of the ministry.
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
whvoradio.com
Joy Closet Looking Ahead After One Year Of Progress
Serving foster children and their families in the Pennyrile and beyond, Joy Closet in Hopkinsville has grown tremendously in a year’s time. From the basement of Southside Church of Christ, to a 2,400-square-foot facility on Skyline Drive, Director Heather Gray and the non-profit pillar now reside on Belmont Hill in the old elementary school — 7,500 square feet of free materials necessary for those often forgotten.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Chamber Mingle And Jingle Expanded To Two Days
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce’s Mingle and Jingle will take place over two days this weekend November 18 and 19. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says due to the popularity of the event in 2021 the chamber decided to expand to two days this year. Sumner says they...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
westkentuckystar.com
Planned utility outage Wednesday means no school for East Calloway Elementary
Due to a planned utility outage East Calloway Elementary School will not be in session on Wednesday. The planned utility outage is scheduled for the eastern portion of the county. Wednesday will not be a "non-traditional instruction" (NTI) day and East students will not be required to complete assignments. All...
